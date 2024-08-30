CPI PROPERTY GROUP Unveils Impressive H1 2024 Financial Results
CPI Property Group's mid-2024 financials reveal a dynamic landscape: assets at €21.2 billion, a property portfolio dip to €18.6 billion, and a 5% rise in net rental income to €418 million.
- CPI Property Group reported total assets of €21.2 billion and an EPRA NRV of €6.8 billion for the first half of 2024.
- The property portfolio decreased to €18.6 billion, reflecting disposals and a slight decline in valuations, with net rental income increasing by 5.0% to €418 million.
- The Group completed €980 million in disposals year-to-date, with nearly €400 million expected to close in the next 2-3 months.
- Net debt was reduced by over €900 million, resulting in a net loan-to-value ratio of 50% and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 11.8x.
- The occupancy rate remained stable at 91.3%, with an EPRA topped-up net initial yield increasing to 5.7%.
- An independent review found no evidence to support allegations made by a short seller against CPIPG.
