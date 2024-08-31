Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 35/24
adidas
Performance KW 35/24: +6,67 %
DAX Top 1
Symrise
Performance KW 35/24: +4,94 %
DAX Top 2
Brenntag
Performance KW 35/24: +4,31 %
DAX Top 3
Münchener Rück
Performance KW 35/24: +4,08 %
DAX Top 4
Siemens Energy
Performance KW 35/24: +4,03 %
DAX Top 5
Zalando
Performance KW 35/24: -3,97 %
DAX Flop 1
Qiagen
Performance KW 35/24: -2,05 %
DAX Flop 2
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Performance KW 35/24: -0,64 %
DAX Flop 3
Porsche Holding SE
Performance KW 35/24: -0,44 %
DAX Flop 4
Deutsche Bank
Performance KW 35/24: -0,41 %
DAX Flop 5
Evotec
Performance KW 35/24: +20,16 %
TecDAX Top 1
PNE
Performance KW 35/24: +9,12 %
TecDAX Top 2
1&1
Performance KW 35/24: +6,66 %
TecDAX Top 3
SUESS MicroTec
Performance KW 35/24: +6,02 %
TecDAX Top 4
Carl Zeiss Meditec
Performance KW 35/24: +5,91 %
TecDAX Top 5
CANCOM SE
Performance KW 35/24: -4,17 %
TecDAX Flop 1
Qiagen
Performance KW 35/24: -2,05 %
TecDAX Flop 2
SMA Solar Technology
Performance KW 35/24: -1,41 %
TecDAX Flop 3
Eckert & Ziegler
Performance KW 35/24: -1,10 %
TecDAX Flop 4
ATOSS Software
Performance KW 35/24: -1,00 %
TecDAX Flop 5
Intel
Performance KW 35/24: +5,91 %
Dow Jones Top 1
3M
Performance KW 35/24: +3,93 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Coca-Cola
Performance KW 35/24: +3,83 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Visa (A)
Performance KW 35/24: +3,23 %
Dow Jones Top 4
IBM
Performance KW 35/24: +3,02 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Salesforce
Performance KW 35/24: -4,18 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
The Home Depot
Performance KW 35/24: -2,28 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
Walt Disney
Performance KW 35/24: -1,00 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Dow
Performance KW 35/24: -0,96 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Chevron Corporation
Performance KW 35/24: -0,85 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
MongoDB Registered (A)
Performance KW 35/24: +17,16 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
Intel
Performance KW 35/24: +5,91 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Marvell Technology
Performance KW 35/24: +5,57 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
Marriott International Registered (A)
Performance KW 35/24: +3,90 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Analog Devices
Performance KW 35/24: +3,71 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
PDD Holdings Incorporation (A) (A)
Performance KW 35/24: -32,36 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
Super Micro Computer
Performance KW 35/24: -29,17 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
Dollar Tree
Performance KW 35/24: -12,97 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
GRAIL
Performance KW 35/24: -9,90 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
NVIDIA
Performance KW 35/24: -8,18 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
adidas
Performance KW 35/24: +6,67 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Nokia
Performance KW 35/24: +5,96 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
Banco Santander
Performance KW 35/24: +4,70 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Pernod Ricard
Performance KW 35/24: +4,50 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Münchener Rück
Performance KW 35/24: +4,08 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
Hermes International
Performance KW 35/24: -1,68 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Prosus Registered (N)
Performance KW 35/24: -1,08 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Performance KW 35/24: -0,64 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
Kering
Performance KW 35/24: -0,54 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
Bayer
Performance KW 35/24: -0,32 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Nestle
Performance KW 35/24: +5,71 %
SMI Top 1
Givaudan
Performance KW 35/24: +3,99 %
SMI Top 2
Sika
Performance KW 35/24: +2,68 %
SMI Top 3
Geberit
Performance KW 35/24: +2,66 %
SMI Top 4
Swiss Life Holding
Performance KW 35/24: +2,24 %
SMI Top 5
CIE Financiere Richemont
Performance KW 35/24: -2,62 %
SMI Flop 1
UBS Group
Performance KW 35/24: -1,33 %
SMI Flop 2
Logitech International
Performance KW 35/24: -1,08 %
SMI Flop 3
Swiss Re
Performance KW 35/24: -0,77 %
SMI Flop 4
Lonza Group
Performance KW 35/24: -0,75 %
SMI Flop 5
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 35/24: +7,66 %
ATX Top 1
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
Performance KW 35/24: +5,48 %
ATX Top 2
EVN
Performance KW 35/24: +4,64 %
ATX Top 3
Raiffeisen Bank International
Performance KW 35/24: +4,43 %
ATX Top 4
Erste Group Bank
Performance KW 35/24: +3,86 %
ATX Top 5
Mayr-Melnhof Karton
Performance KW 35/24: -6,62 %
ATX Flop 1
Lenzing
Performance KW 35/24: -3,89 %
ATX Flop 2
CA-Immobilien-Anlagen
Performance KW 35/24: -3,28 %
ATX Flop 3
Oesterreichische Post
Performance KW 35/24: -0,84 %
ATX Flop 4
UNIQA Insurance Group
Performance KW 35/24: +0,13 %
ATX Flop 5
Bank of China (H)
Performance KW 35/24: +13,74 %
Hang Seng Top 1
Meituan Registered (B)
Performance KW 35/24: +13,17 %
Hang Seng Top 2
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding
Performance KW 35/24: +12,44 %
Hang Seng Top 3
JD Health International
Performance KW 35/24: +12,30 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Haidilao International Holding
Performance KW 35/24: +11,68 %
Hang Seng Top 5
Haier Smart Home Ltd. Registered (H)
Performance KW 35/24: -14,92 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Performance KW 35/24: -11,98 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
BYD Electronic (International)
Performance KW 35/24: -10,54 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
Li Auto Registered (A)
Performance KW 35/24: -9,80 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company
Performance KW 35/24: -5,43 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
