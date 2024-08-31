Artnet AG 2023: Resilient Growth in Tough Market Conditions
Artnet AG's 2023 annual report reveals a modest 7% revenue dip to EUR 23.35 million, amid a stark 42% decline in the art market. Despite challenges, Artnet News thrived with over 140 million page views.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Artnet AG published its annual report for the 2023 fiscal year, showing a minimal revenue decrease of 7% to EUR 23.35 million amid a significant overall art market decline of 42%.
- Net Profit (EBIT) for 2023 was EUR -1.9 million, primarily due to lower performance in the Marketplace segment and decreased capitalization of technology development costs.
- The Media segment saw a slight revenue decline of 2% to EUR 8.6 million, with Artnet News achieving over 140 million page views and strong overall traffic of 238 million page views across all domains.
- The Marketplace segment experienced a 13% revenue decline to EUR 8.026 million, but average transaction values at Artnet Auctions increased by 7% year-over-year to USD 14,108.
- Revenue in the Data segment decreased by 5% to EUR 6.722 million, reflecting a global 12.7% sales decrease at auction houses, but the new Price Database offers opportunities for future revenue growth.
- Artnet adopted stringent ESG reporting standards in 2020, and the 2023 annual report includes a voluntary ESG report, emphasizing sustainability, corporate responsibility, and social engagement.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at artnet is on 15.11.2024.
-0,92 %
-1,82 %
-5,26 %
+6,93 %
-40,00 %
-40,98 %
+71,97 %
+84,87 %
+671,43 %
ISIN:DE000A1K0375WKN:A1K037
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte