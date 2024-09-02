Burkhalter Embraces SIX Group Arbitration Ruling Amid Strong 2024 H1 Results
Burkhalter Group saw a 7.4% rise in earnings per share in H1 2024, despite a CHF 150,000 fine. With four new acquisitions and a merger, the company anticipates continued growth in building technology services.
- Burkhalter Group reported a 7.4% increase in earnings per share for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
- The Board of Arbitration of SIX Group AG dismissed Burkhalter's appeal against a CHF 150,000 fine for a violation of ad hoc publicity regulations by poenina holding ag.
- Burkhalter acquired four companies in 2024, continuing its strategy of growth through acquisitions.
- The service organizations of Burkhalter Management Ltd and Burkhalter Services Ltd merged under the name Burkhalter Services Ltd.
- The management expects a moderate increase in earnings per share for the full year 2024, driven by strong demand for building technology services and energy-efficient buildings.
- Key financial figures for the first half of 2024 include a group profit of CHF 23.3 million, an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 28.2 million, and sales revenue of CHF 567.6 million.
