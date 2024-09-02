Knorr-Bremse Boosts Growth with Alstom Signaling North America Acquisition

Knorr-Bremse has finalized the acquisition of Alstom Signaling North America, including all signaling business activities and approximately 800 employees across six locations.

The acquisition aligns with Knorr-Bremse's BOOST 2026 strategy, focusing on sustainable growth and long-term profitability in the North American rail signaling market.

The new Signaling business unit will specialize in Control, Command, and Signaling (CSS) technologies, positioning Knorr-Bremse as a Tier 1 systems and platform partner in the global rail market.

Alstom Signaling North America generated around EUR 300 million in revenues with a 16% EBIT margin in the last financial year, indicating a profitable business opportunity.

The global market for CCS rail signaling technology is estimated to be worth up to EUR 20 billion, presenting significant growth potential for Knorr-Bremse.

Digitalization and infrastructure condition monitoring are identified as key growth areas, with opportunities for innovative data solutions and software-as-a-service offerings for rail operators.

The next important date, The translation of "Q3/24 Finanzergebnisse" to English is "Q3/24 Financial Results.", at Knorr-Bremse is on 31.10.2024.

The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 74,35EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 74,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.708,30PKT (-0,09 %).





