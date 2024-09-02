    checkAd
    Vectron Systems: H1 2024 Results Out, Delisting Set for 30 Sept 2024

    Vectron Systems AG, a prominent POS systems provider, reported notable financial results for H1 2024 and announced its delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following a takeover by US-based Shift4.

    • Vectron Systems AG reported sales of approximately EUR 20.0 million and an EBITDA of around EUR 0.6 million for the first half of 2024.
    • The company will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective 30 September 2024.
    • The delisting follows a majority takeover by the US group Shift4, completed in June 2024.
    • Vectron Systems AG is a leading provider of POS systems, with over 250,000 units sold, focusing on the catering and bakery sectors.
    • Shift4, a major software and payment processing provider, will support Vectron's growth strategies in Germany and Europe.
    • Vectron's subsidiary, acardo AG, is a key player in consumer activation tools in Germany, serving over 30,000 shops.

    The next important date, Publication of the half-year report 2024, at Vectron Systems is on 02.09.2024.

    The price of Vectron Systems at the time of the news was 11,625EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.


