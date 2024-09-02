Vectron Systems: H1 2024 Results Out, Delisting Set for 30 Sept 2024

Vectron Systems AG reported sales of approximately EUR 20.0 million and an EBITDA of around EUR 0.6 million for the first half of 2024.

The company will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective 30 September 2024.

The delisting follows a majority takeover by the US group Shift4, completed in June 2024.

Vectron Systems AG is a leading provider of POS systems, with over 250,000 units sold, focusing on the catering and bakery sectors.

Shift4, a major software and payment processing provider, will support Vectron's growth strategies in Germany and Europe.

Vectron's subsidiary, acardo AG, is a key player in consumer activation tools in Germany, serving over 30,000 shops.

The next important date, Publication of the half-year report 2024, at Vectron Systems is on 02.09.2024.

