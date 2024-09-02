Marinomed Biotech Eyes 10% Capital Boost, Skips Subscription Rights

Marinomed Biotech AG is evaluating a potential capital increase of up to 10% of its existing share capital, equating to 154,053 new shares.

The capital increase will exclude statutory subscription rights of existing shareholders.

The funds raised will be used to finance ongoing costs related to restructuring proceedings and part of the restructuring plan proposal.

Discussions with selected investors will take place to assess the potential transaction and its documentation.

Implementation of the capital increase is contingent upon the outcome of these discussions and requires approval from the Management Board, Supervisory Board, and restructuring administrator.

A possible second capital increase of another 10% is also being considered, again excluding statutory subscription rights.

The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 5,2700EUR and was down -0,85 % compared with the previous day.





