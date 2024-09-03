37 0 Kommentare Boosted Organic Growth & Margins in 2023/24 – Enhanced Strategy Unveiled

In the fiscal year 2023/24, we achieved a robust organic net sales growth of 4.7% and saw our adjusted EBITDA margin rise by 120bps to 14.7%. Our net profit hit CHF 82.2 million, supported by a strong balance sheet and a solid free cash flow of CHF 204.6 million. The transformation program initiated in July 2023 is yielding significant results, enhancing operational efficiencies. We made notable strides in sustainability, meeting CO2 emissions targets and boosting solar energy usage. Our strategy, now refined, emphasizes efficiency, reduced complexity, and innovation. Looking ahead to 2024/25, we expect organic net sales growth of 3-5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 15%.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

