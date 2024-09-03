Boosted Organic Growth & Margins in 2023/24 – Enhanced Strategy Unveiled
In the fiscal year 2023/24, we achieved a robust organic net sales growth of 4.7% and saw our adjusted EBITDA margin rise by 120bps to 14.7%. Our net profit hit CHF 82.2 million, supported by a strong balance sheet and a solid free cash flow of CHF 204.6 million. The transformation program initiated in July 2023 is yielding significant results, enhancing operational efficiencies. We made notable strides in sustainability, meeting CO2 emissions targets and boosting solar energy usage. Our strategy, now refined, emphasizes efficiency, reduced complexity, and innovation. Looking ahead to 2024/25, we expect organic net sales growth of 3-5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 15%.
- Organic net sales growth of 4.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 120bps to 14.7% in 2023/24.
- Net profit reported at CHF 82.2 million, with a strong balance sheet and solid free cash flow generation of CHF 204.6 million.
- Transformation program launched in July 2023 is on track, delivering tangible results and operational efficiencies.
- Continued progress in sustainability, achieving CO2 emissions targets and increasing solar energy usage significantly.
- Strategy reiterated and enhanced, focusing on efficiency, reducing complexity, and driving innovation for growth.
- Outlook for 2024/25 anticipates organic net sales growth of 3-5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 15%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at dormakaba Holding is on 04.10.2024.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.