Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund Slashes Vacancy to 2.3%, Shines in H1 2024
HSO Fund had a stellar start to 2024, slashing vacancy rates to 2.3% and netting CHF 4.5 million in income. With a robust portfolio valued at CHF 297 million and ambitious plans for the future, the fund is on a promising trajectory.
- HSO Fund achieved a strong first half of 2024, reducing the vacancy rate to 2.3%.
- Net income for the first half of 2024 was CHF 4.5 million, contributing CHF 2.90 per unit to the distribution.
- The portfolio's market value as of June 30, 2024, was CHF 297 million, with a high occupancy rate of 98%.
- The debt financing ratio was 39.8% at the end of June 2024, with plans to reduce it below 33% in the second half of 2024.
- The HSO Fund is pursuing a net zero target for greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with current CO2 emissions at 5.8 kg/m2.
- The IPO and merger with the HSC Fund are on track, with the IPO scheduled for Q4 2024 and the merger planned by mid-2025.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.