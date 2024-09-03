Helvetica Swiss Living Fund Optimizes for a Stronger Future
HSL Fund showcased robust performance in the first half of 2024, marked by enhanced earnings, strategic asset sales, and a notable reduction in debt. The fund also made strides towards its ambitious net zero emissions goal.
- HSL Fund ended the first half of 2024 with increased earning power, a targeted portfolio, and a solid result.
- Debt financing ratio significantly reduced to 31.5 percent by the end of August 2024.
- Net income in the first half of 2024 was CHF 5.4 million, contributing CHF 1.40 to the distribution per unit.
- Eight properties worth around CHF 75 million were sold in the first half of 2024, with an additional five properties worth CHF 109 million sold in July and August 2024.
- Occupancy rate stabilized at a high level of 96 percent, with a rent default rate falling to 4.40 percent.
- The HSL Fund is pursuing a net zero target for greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with current CO2 emissions at 13.5 kg/m2.
