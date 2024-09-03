Evotec Shakes Up Leadership: New Management Board Announced
Dr. Matthias Evers will leave his role as Chief Business Officer at Evotec SE on October 1, 2024, after a significant tenure marked by key achievements. His duties will be reassigned within the Management Board.
- Dr. Matthias Evers will step down as Chief Business Officer of Evotec SE effective October 1, 2024, to pursue opportunities outside the company.
- He has served as Chief Business Officer since May 1, 2022, and has played a key role in establishing Evotec’s biologics segment and recovering from a cyber-attack.
- Prof. Dr. Iris Löw-Friedrich, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, expressed gratitude for Evers' contributions during his tenure.
- The responsibilities of the Chief Business Officer will be redistributed among other Management Board members starting October 1, 2024.
- Evotec SE is a life science company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics, with a portfolio of over 200 R&D projects across various therapeutic areas.
- The company operates globally with more than 5,000 employees and collaborates with top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
The next important date, "Interim Report Q3/9M 2024 and Webcast", at Evotec is on 06.11.2024.
