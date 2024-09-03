Evotec Shakes Up Leadership: New Management Board Announced

Dr. Matthias Evers will step down as Chief Business Officer of Evotec SE effective October 1, 2024, to pursue opportunities outside the company.

He has served as Chief Business Officer since May 1, 2022, and has played a key role in establishing Evotec’s biologics segment and recovering from a cyber-attack.

Prof. Dr. Iris Löw-Friedrich, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, expressed gratitude for Evers' contributions during his tenure.

The responsibilities of the Chief Business Officer will be redistributed among other Management Board members starting October 1, 2024.

Evotec SE is a life science company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics, with a portfolio of over 200 R&D projects across various therapeutic areas.

The company operates globally with more than 5,000 employees and collaborates with top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The next important date, "Interim Report Q3/9M 2024 and Webcast", at Evotec is on 06.11.2024.

