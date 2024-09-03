M1 Kliniken AG Doubles EBIT, Sees Major Growth in H1 2024
M1 Kliniken AG has showcased impressive growth in early 2024, with sales up by 11.2% and EBIT nearly doubling. The Beauty segment saw a 30.6% sales surge, driving ambitious expansion plans and attracting private equity interest.
- M1 Kliniken AG reported a significant growth in the first half of 2024, with sales increasing by 11.2% to EUR 167.7 million and EBIT nearly doubling to EUR 14.5 million.
- Earnings per share rose from EUR 0.17 to EUR 0.53, reflecting strong financial performance.
- The Beauty segment experienced a notable sales increase of 30.6%, with EBIT improving by 24.3%.
- M1 Kliniken AG aims to expand its operations to 150-200 specialist medical centers by the end of 2029, targeting revenue of EUR 200-300 million in the beauty segment.
- Interest from private equity firms has been expressed regarding investment in the Beauty segment, with ongoing discussions about potential acquisitions.
- M1 Kliniken AG operates 63 aesthetic medical centers across ten countries and is focused on maintaining its position as a leading provider of beauty treatments in Europe.
The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 14,900EUR and was up +2,23 % compared with the previous day.
+9,28 %
+9,28 %
+20,00 %
-25,00 %
+89,74 %
+100,76 %
+29,80 %
+41,11 %
+218,06 %
ISIN:DE000A0STSQ8WKN:A0STSQ
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte