THE PENINSULA ISTANBUL WINS ONE TO WATCH AWARD AS PART OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2024

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Opened in 2023, within the new Galataport development,

The Peninsula Istanbul occupies a quartet of graceful waterfront buildings in

one of the city's oldest neighbourhoods



The Peninsula Istanbul, on the banks of the Bosphorus in the historic Karaköy

district, has been named winner of the One To Watch Award in advance of The

World's 50 Best Hotels awards 2024. This award is given to a rising-star hotel

that has made a positive impression on the 600-strong Academy and the wider

industry, and has been identified by the 50 Best team as having the potential to

feature in a future edition of The World's 50 Best Hotels list.







ceremony on 17 September 2024 at London's historic Guildhall.



The Peninsula Istanbul encompasses a collection of buildings, including

protected historical landmarks from the early 20th century. The Lobby is a

carefully refurbished, glass-fronted structure, which was Türkiye's first modern

cruise terminal built in the 1940s. 177 rooms comprise 138 guest rooms and 39

suites including The Peninsula Suite, one of the largest in the city. It

includes a private hammam, gym, screening room, balconies and a private rooftop

pool. Most rooms have views over the Bosphorus and the rooftops of Istanbul's

Old Town.



Emma Sleight, Head of Content at The World's 50 Best Hotels, says: "Hotels of

this stature and consideration don't open often and The Peninsula Istanbul's

launch created real excitement across the industry. The historic buildings have

been adapted sensitively and seamlessly, without compromising their heritage.

The Peninsula group is one of the oldest luxury hotel brands, opening its first

hotel in 1928, and this hotel continues a legacy of excellence, setting the gold

standard for the future of hotels. It is because of this that The Peninsula

Istanbul has won this award."



Managing Director of The Peninsula Istanbul, Jonathan Cook, comments: "Receiving

this accolade is a tremendous validation of the incredible effort, dedication,

and passion that our team has poured into this property. The response to those

who have experienced our hospitality firsthand underscores that we are on the

right path, particularly considering how young our hotel is. It places us

proudly on the radar of global excellence in hospitality."



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493392/The_Peninsula_Istanbul.jpg



Logo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485681/The_Worlds_50_Best_Hotels_2024_Logo.jpg



Media Centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/



View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-peninsula-

istanbul-wins-one-to-watch-award-as-part-of-the-worlds-50-best-hotels-2024-30223

5041.html



Contact:



Ola Kociak,

50besthotels@the-mcollective



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/139111/5856401

OTS: 50 Best





This is the second of two special accolades announced before the official awardsceremony on 17 September 2024 at London's historic Guildhall.The Peninsula Istanbul encompasses a collection of buildings, includingprotected historical landmarks from the early 20th century. The Lobby is acarefully refurbished, glass-fronted structure, which was Türkiye's first moderncruise terminal built in the 1940s. 177 rooms comprise 138 guest rooms and 39suites including The Peninsula Suite, one of the largest in the city. Itincludes a private hammam, gym, screening room, balconies and a private rooftoppool. Most rooms have views over the Bosphorus and the rooftops of Istanbul'sOld Town.Emma Sleight, Head of Content at The World's 50 Best Hotels, says: "Hotels ofthis stature and consideration don't open often and The Peninsula Istanbul'slaunch created real excitement across the industry. The historic buildings havebeen adapted sensitively and seamlessly, without compromising their heritage.The Peninsula group is one of the oldest luxury hotel brands, opening its firsthotel in 1928, and this hotel continues a legacy of excellence, setting the goldstandard for the future of hotels. It is because of this that The PeninsulaIstanbul has won this award."Managing Director of The Peninsula Istanbul, Jonathan Cook, comments: "Receivingthis accolade is a tremendous validation of the incredible effort, dedication,and passion that our team has poured into this property. The response to thosewho have experienced our hospitality firsthand underscores that we are on theright path, particularly considering how young our hotel is. It places usproudly on the radar of global excellence in hospitality."Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493392/The_Peninsula_Istanbul.jpgLogo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485681/The_Worlds_50_Best_Hotels_2024_Logo.jpgMedia Centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-peninsula-istanbul-wins-one-to-watch-award-as-part-of-the-worlds-50-best-hotels-2024-302235041.htmlContact:Ola Kociak,50besthotels@the-mcollectiveAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/139111/5856401OTS: 50 Best