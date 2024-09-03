    checkAd
    THE PENINSULA ISTANBUL WINS ONE TO WATCH AWARD AS PART OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2024

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Opened in 2023, within the new Galataport development,
    The Peninsula Istanbul occupies a quartet of graceful waterfront buildings in
    one of the city's oldest neighbourhoods

    The Peninsula Istanbul, on the banks of the Bosphorus in the historic Karaköy
    district, has been named winner of the One To Watch Award in advance of The
    World's 50 Best Hotels awards 2024. This award is given to a rising-star hotel
    that has made a positive impression on the 600-strong Academy and the wider
    industry, and has been identified by the 50 Best team as having the potential to
    feature in a future edition of The World's 50 Best Hotels list.

    This is the second of two special accolades announced before the official awards
    ceremony on 17 September 2024 at London's historic Guildhall.

    The Peninsula Istanbul encompasses a collection of buildings, including
    protected historical landmarks from the early 20th century. The Lobby is a
    carefully refurbished, glass-fronted structure, which was Türkiye's first modern
    cruise terminal built in the 1940s. 177 rooms comprise 138 guest rooms and 39
    suites including The Peninsula Suite, one of the largest in the city. It
    includes a private hammam, gym, screening room, balconies and a private rooftop
    pool. Most rooms have views over the Bosphorus and the rooftops of Istanbul's
    Old Town.

    Emma Sleight, Head of Content at The World's 50 Best Hotels, says: "Hotels of
    this stature and consideration don't open often and The Peninsula Istanbul's
    launch created real excitement across the industry. The historic buildings have
    been adapted sensitively and seamlessly, without compromising their heritage.
    The Peninsula group is one of the oldest luxury hotel brands, opening its first
    hotel in 1928, and this hotel continues a legacy of excellence, setting the gold
    standard for the future of hotels. It is because of this that The Peninsula
    Istanbul has won this award."

    Managing Director of The Peninsula Istanbul, Jonathan Cook, comments: "Receiving
    this accolade is a tremendous validation of the incredible effort, dedication,
    and passion that our team has poured into this property. The response to those
    who have experienced our hospitality firsthand underscores that we are on the
    right path, particularly considering how young our hotel is. It places us
    proudly on the radar of global excellence in hospitality."

