Near-patient PCR rapid test for whooping cough for Vivalytic by Bosch now available / World's first fully automated PCR test for detection of B. pertussis, B. parapertussis, B. holmesii (FOTO)

- Pertussis infection rates 2024 at highest level in recent years with highhospitalization rate in newborns and the elderlyBosch Healthcare Solutions (BHCS) has introduced a new PCR test VivalyticBordetella, expanding the Vivalytic analysis platform's capabilities to includewhooping cough. This test can specifically detect the three major whooping coughpathogens Bordetella pertussis, B. parapertussis , and B. holmesii in under anhour. BHCS is expanding its test portfolio for "respiratory diseases" to include"pertussis" diagnosis, just in time for the upcoming cold and flu season. Thetriple test, unique in its composition of pathogens, allows for rapid diagnosisin local healthcare facilities. Previously, such pathogens were only detectablein larger test panels. "Vivalytic Bordetella is our response to the risingnumber of pertussis cases in Germany. Pertussis poses a significant risk,particularly to infants, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing healthconditions, necessitating rapid diagnosis," says Marc Meier, president of BoschHealthcare Solutions. Whereas PCR testing in a central laboratory requires oneday and culture detection takes three to seven days1, Vivalytic Bordetellaprovides results in under an hour. The new test is available for immediate orderthrough distribution partners such as Randox Laboratories and R-Biopharm.Rapid diagnosis is crucial for prompt treatmentPertussis typically starts with mild cold-like symptoms, including a slightcough, sneezing, a runny nose, and possibly a moderate fever.² Thecharacteristic staccato cough then develops, sometimes accompanied by wheezing,thick mucus, and vomiting.² Over 90% of patients under three months old andabout 10% of those over 65 years old require hospitalization. Pertussis isespecially hazardous for infants, for whom it can be life-threatening.³ "Prompttreatment is crucial for Bordetella infections, as the course and severity ofthe cough can only be mitigated if antibiotic therapy begins early. Moreover,initiating antibiotic treatment promptly and specifically can halt the disease'stransmission by breaking the infection chain," says Dr. Stefan Zimmermann ofHeidelberg University Hospital. Moreover, two-thirds of pertussis cases occur in