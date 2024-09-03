Near-patient PCR rapid test for whooping cough for Vivalytic by Bosch now available / World's first fully automated PCR test for detection of B. pertussis, B. parapertussis, B. holmesii (FOTO)
Waiblingen (ots) - - The Vivalytic test is the world's first PCR test for
near-patient testing to specifically detect all three whopping cough pathogens:
B. pertussis, B. parapertussis, B. holmesii
- Pathogen differentiation is crucial for targeted antibiotic treatment in the
early, still unspecific stage of the disease and for controlling the spread of
infection
- Pertussis infection rates 2024 at highest level in recent years with high
hospitalization rate in newborns and the elderly
Bosch Healthcare Solutions (BHCS) has introduced a new PCR test Vivalytic
Bordetella, expanding the Vivalytic analysis platform's capabilities to include
whooping cough. This test can specifically detect the three major whooping cough
pathogens Bordetella pertussis, B. parapertussis , and B. holmesii in under an
hour. BHCS is expanding its test portfolio for "respiratory diseases" to include
"pertussis" diagnosis, just in time for the upcoming cold and flu season. The
triple test, unique in its composition of pathogens, allows for rapid diagnosis
in local healthcare facilities. Previously, such pathogens were only detectable
in larger test panels. "Vivalytic Bordetella is our response to the rising
number of pertussis cases in Germany. Pertussis poses a significant risk,
particularly to infants, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health
conditions, necessitating rapid diagnosis," says Marc Meier, president of Bosch
Healthcare Solutions. Whereas PCR testing in a central laboratory requires one
day and culture detection takes three to seven days1, Vivalytic Bordetella
provides results in under an hour. The new test is available for immediate order
through distribution partners such as Randox Laboratories and R-Biopharm.
Rapid diagnosis is crucial for prompt treatment
Pertussis typically starts with mild cold-like symptoms, including a slight
cough, sneezing, a runny nose, and possibly a moderate fever.² The
characteristic staccato cough then develops, sometimes accompanied by wheezing,
thick mucus, and vomiting.² Over 90% of patients under three months old and
about 10% of those over 65 years old require hospitalization. Pertussis is
especially hazardous for infants, for whom it can be life-threatening.³ "Prompt
treatment is crucial for Bordetella infections, as the course and severity of
the cough can only be mitigated if antibiotic therapy begins early. Moreover,
initiating antibiotic treatment promptly and specifically can halt the disease's
transmission by breaking the infection chain," says Dr. Stefan Zimmermann of
Heidelberg University Hospital. Moreover, two-thirds of pertussis cases occur in
hospitalization rate in newborns and the elderly
