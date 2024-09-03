    checkAd
    Near-patient PCR rapid test for whooping cough for Vivalytic by Bosch now available / World's first fully automated PCR test for detection of B. pertussis, B. parapertussis, B. holmesii (FOTO)

    Waiblingen (ots) - - The Vivalytic test is the world's first PCR test for
    near-patient testing to specifically detect all three whopping cough pathogens:
    B. pertussis, B. parapertussis, B. holmesii

    - Pathogen differentiation is crucial for targeted antibiotic treatment in the
    early, still unspecific stage of the disease and for controlling the spread of
    infection

    - Pertussis infection rates 2024 at highest level in recent years with high
    hospitalization rate in newborns and the elderly

    Bosch Healthcare Solutions (BHCS) has introduced a new PCR test Vivalytic
    Bordetella, expanding the Vivalytic analysis platform's capabilities to include
    whooping cough. This test can specifically detect the three major whooping cough
    pathogens Bordetella pertussis, B. parapertussis , and B. holmesii in under an
    hour. BHCS is expanding its test portfolio for "respiratory diseases" to include
    "pertussis" diagnosis, just in time for the upcoming cold and flu season. The
    triple test, unique in its composition of pathogens, allows for rapid diagnosis
    in local healthcare facilities. Previously, such pathogens were only detectable
    in larger test panels. "Vivalytic Bordetella is our response to the rising
    number of pertussis cases in Germany. Pertussis poses a significant risk,
    particularly to infants, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health
    conditions, necessitating rapid diagnosis," says Marc Meier, president of Bosch
    Healthcare Solutions. Whereas PCR testing in a central laboratory requires one
    day and culture detection takes three to seven days1, Vivalytic Bordetella
    provides results in under an hour. The new test is available for immediate order
    through distribution partners such as Randox Laboratories and R-Biopharm.

    Rapid diagnosis is crucial for prompt treatment

    Pertussis typically starts with mild cold-like symptoms, including a slight
    cough, sneezing, a runny nose, and possibly a moderate fever.² The
    characteristic staccato cough then develops, sometimes accompanied by wheezing,
    thick mucus, and vomiting.² Over 90% of patients under three months old and
    about 10% of those over 65 years old require hospitalization. Pertussis is
    especially hazardous for infants, for whom it can be life-threatening.³ "Prompt
    treatment is crucial for Bordetella infections, as the course and severity of
    the cough can only be mitigated if antibiotic therapy begins early. Moreover,
    initiating antibiotic treatment promptly and specifically can halt the disease's
    transmission by breaking the infection chain," says Dr. Stefan Zimmermann of
    Heidelberg University Hospital. Moreover, two-thirds of pertussis cases occur in
    Verfasst von news aktuell
