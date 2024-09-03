Enapter AG: Strong H1 2024 Growth in Megawatt Electrolyzers, 2024 Outlook Upheld

Sales increased by 73% to EUR 8.3 million compared to H1 2023.

EBITDA improved by EUR 4 million to EUR -3 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Enapter delivered the first AEM multicore electrolyzer to SIZ Braunschweig for green hydrogen production.

Enapter received numerous new orders for megawatt-class devices from various regions, with Italy's "Hydrogen-Valleys" initiative being a significant growth driver.

Cooperation with Clean H2 Inc. in the USA resulted in orders for 2 megawatt electrolyzers and numerous singlecore electrolyzers.

Enapter secured orders worth EUR 23.4 million in the first half of the year, a five-fold increase compared to the previous period.

The price of Enapter at the time of the news was 4,2100EUR and was down -1,64 % compared with the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,1700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,95 % since publication.





