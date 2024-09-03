    checkAd
    Enapter AG: Strong H1 2024 Growth in Megawatt Electrolyzers, 2024 Outlook Upheld

    Enapter's impressive growth is evident with a 73% sales surge to EUR 8.3 million and a significant EBITDA improvement. Key milestones include delivering the first AEM multicore electrolyzer and securing major orders globally.

    • Sales increased by 73% to EUR 8.3 million compared to H1 2023.
    • EBITDA improved by EUR 4 million to EUR -3 million compared to the same period of the previous year.
    • Enapter delivered the first AEM multicore electrolyzer to SIZ Braunschweig for green hydrogen production.
    • Enapter received numerous new orders for megawatt-class devices from various regions, with Italy's "Hydrogen-Valleys" initiative being a significant growth driver.
    • Cooperation with Clean H2 Inc. in the USA resulted in orders for 2 megawatt electrolyzers and numerous singlecore electrolyzers.
    • Enapter secured orders worth EUR 23.4 million in the first half of the year, a five-fold increase compared to the previous period.

    The price of Enapter at the time of the news was 4,2100EUR and was down -1,64 % compared with the previous day.
    23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,1700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,95 % since publication.


