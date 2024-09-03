Enapter AG: Strong H1 2024 Growth in Megawatt Electrolyzers, 2024 Outlook Upheld
Enapter's impressive growth is evident with a 73% sales surge to EUR 8.3 million and a significant EBITDA improvement. Key milestones include delivering the first AEM multicore electrolyzer and securing major orders globally.
- Sales increased by 73% to EUR 8.3 million compared to H1 2023.
- EBITDA improved by EUR 4 million to EUR -3 million compared to the same period of the previous year.
- Enapter delivered the first AEM multicore electrolyzer to SIZ Braunschweig for green hydrogen production.
- Enapter received numerous new orders for megawatt-class devices from various regions, with Italy's "Hydrogen-Valleys" initiative being a significant growth driver.
- Cooperation with Clean H2 Inc. in the USA resulted in orders for 2 megawatt electrolyzers and numerous singlecore electrolyzers.
- Enapter secured orders worth EUR 23.4 million in the first half of the year, a five-fold increase compared to the previous period.
The price of Enapter at the time of the news was 4,2100EUR and was down -1,64 % compared with the previous day.
23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,1700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,95 % since publication.
-1,64 %
+1,45 %
+17,27 %
-18,09 %
-66,98 %
-82,46 %
-92,14 %
-92,14 %
-92,28 %
ISIN:DE000A255G02WKN:A255G0
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte