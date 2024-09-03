Monda Raises $5M Seed Round to Help Companies Monetize Data and Fuel AI (FOTO)

Boston/Berlin (ots) - Monda, the all-in-one data monetization platform, today

announced it has raised $5 million in seed funding. The round was led by Senovo

and Acrobator Ventures, with participation from Techstars. The capital will be

used to expand operations in the US, grow its partner ecosystem, and enhance its

platform to make data monetization easier for companies of all sizes.



Monda's software helps companies easily start, run, and scale their data

business. Seeing rapid growth in 2024, Monda's all-in-one data monetization

platform is already used by over 150 data-as-a-service (DaaS) companies creating

more than 6,000 data products. Monda has built key partnerships and integrations

with world-leading cloud data marketplaces from Google Cloud, Databricks, and

SAP. Since the beginning of the year, the team has doubled to 32 people.

Additionally, Monda is opening its first US office in Boston in Fall 2024 to

better serve North American customers, which account for 50% of its customer

base. Monda was founded by serial entrepreneurs and data industry veterans Thani

Shamsi and Richard Hoffmann as a spin-off from Berlin-based Datarade, the

largest comparison platform for data providers.







high-quality and unique datasets for training models. Companies have realized

that there's a huge business opportunity in monetizing their proprietary data,

but many are struggling to navigate an increasingly complex global data market.

I've seen these challenges first-hand working for a data provider. We created

Monda to make it extremely easy for any company to start and build a safe,

fast-growing, and sustainable data business - fueling the AI revolution."



AI companies are rushing to secure access to proprietary datasets to train and

refine their models, prompting data-rich companies like Reddit, Shutterstock,

and Yelp to strike multi-million dollar AI data licensing deals. Yet technical,

legal, and operational challenges are keeping companies from monetizing their

data assets: Building a successful data-as-a-service business involves creating

data products, integrating with a multitude of data marketplaces, training a

data salesforce, managing cross-cloud data sharing, and handling data

subscriptions.



Mona Gindler, Partner at Senovo, said, "As buying and monetizing data is

entering the mainstream, data providers need better tools to handle the

increasing complexity of the data market. Monda helps them reach more customers



