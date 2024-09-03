Monda Raises $5M Seed Round to Help Companies Monetize Data and Fuel AI (FOTO)
Boston/Berlin (ots) - Monda, the all-in-one data monetization platform, today
announced it has raised $5 million in seed funding. The round was led by Senovo
and Acrobator Ventures, with participation from Techstars. The capital will be
used to expand operations in the US, grow its partner ecosystem, and enhance its
platform to make data monetization easier for companies of all sizes.
Monda's software helps companies easily start, run, and scale their data
business. Seeing rapid growth in 2024, Monda's all-in-one data monetization
platform is already used by over 150 data-as-a-service (DaaS) companies creating
more than 6,000 data products. Monda has built key partnerships and integrations
with world-leading cloud data marketplaces from Google Cloud, Databricks, and
SAP. Since the beginning of the year, the team has doubled to 32 people.
Additionally, Monda is opening its first US office in Boston in Fall 2024 to
better serve North American customers, which account for 50% of its customer
base. Monda was founded by serial entrepreneurs and data industry veterans Thani
Shamsi and Richard Hoffmann as a spin-off from Berlin-based Datarade, the
largest comparison platform for data providers.
Thani Shamsi, Founder & CEO of Monda, said, "AI has created massive demand for
high-quality and unique datasets for training models. Companies have realized
that there's a huge business opportunity in monetizing their proprietary data,
but many are struggling to navigate an increasingly complex global data market.
I've seen these challenges first-hand working for a data provider. We created
Monda to make it extremely easy for any company to start and build a safe,
fast-growing, and sustainable data business - fueling the AI revolution."
AI companies are rushing to secure access to proprietary datasets to train and
refine their models, prompting data-rich companies like Reddit, Shutterstock,
and Yelp to strike multi-million dollar AI data licensing deals. Yet technical,
legal, and operational challenges are keeping companies from monetizing their
data assets: Building a successful data-as-a-service business involves creating
data products, integrating with a multitude of data marketplaces, training a
data salesforce, managing cross-cloud data sharing, and handling data
subscriptions.
Mona Gindler, Partner at Senovo, said, "As buying and monetizing data is
entering the mainstream, data providers need better tools to handle the
increasing complexity of the data market. Monda helps them reach more customers
