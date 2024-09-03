    checkAd
    Monda Raises $5M Seed Round to Help Companies Monetize Data and Fuel AI (FOTO)

    Boston/Berlin (ots) - Monda, the all-in-one data monetization platform, today
    announced it has raised $5 million in seed funding. The round was led by Senovo
    and Acrobator Ventures, with participation from Techstars. The capital will be
    used to expand operations in the US, grow its partner ecosystem, and enhance its
    platform to make data monetization easier for companies of all sizes.

    Monda's software helps companies easily start, run, and scale their data
    business. Seeing rapid growth in 2024, Monda's all-in-one data monetization
    platform is already used by over 150 data-as-a-service (DaaS) companies creating
    more than 6,000 data products. Monda has built key partnerships and integrations
    with world-leading cloud data marketplaces from Google Cloud, Databricks, and
    SAP. Since the beginning of the year, the team has doubled to 32 people.
    Additionally, Monda is opening its first US office in Boston in Fall 2024 to
    better serve North American customers, which account for 50% of its customer
    base. Monda was founded by serial entrepreneurs and data industry veterans Thani
    Shamsi and Richard Hoffmann as a spin-off from Berlin-based Datarade, the
    largest comparison platform for data providers.

    Thani Shamsi, Founder & CEO of Monda, said, "AI has created massive demand for
    high-quality and unique datasets for training models. Companies have realized
    that there's a huge business opportunity in monetizing their proprietary data,
    but many are struggling to navigate an increasingly complex global data market.
    I've seen these challenges first-hand working for a data provider. We created
    Monda to make it extremely easy for any company to start and build a safe,
    fast-growing, and sustainable data business - fueling the AI revolution."

    AI companies are rushing to secure access to proprietary datasets to train and
    refine their models, prompting data-rich companies like Reddit, Shutterstock,
    and Yelp to strike multi-million dollar AI data licensing deals. Yet technical,
    legal, and operational challenges are keeping companies from monetizing their
    data assets: Building a successful data-as-a-service business involves creating
    data products, integrating with a multitude of data marketplaces, training a
    data salesforce, managing cross-cloud data sharing, and handling data
    subscriptions.

    Mona Gindler, Partner at Senovo, said, "As buying and monetizing data is
    entering the mainstream, data providers need better tools to handle the
    increasing complexity of the data market. Monda helps them reach more customers
