Holcim Unveils New Leadership Team to Drive Future Growth

Jaime Hill has been appointed as Region Head North America, succeeding Toufic Tabbara, effective immediately.

Carmen Diaz is now the Chief People Officer, taking over from Feliciano González Muñoz, who will retire at the end of the year.

Lukas Studer will become Group General Counsel on November 1, 2024, succeeding Mathias Gaertner, who is leaving for a new opportunity.

Jaime Hill has over 30 years of international leadership experience and has significantly contributed to Holcim’s EBIT as Country CEO of Mexico.

Carmen Diaz has successfully turned around the business in Spain, enhancing Holcim’s reputation as an employer of choice since joining in 2002.

Holcim aims to become a net-zero company with validated 1.5°C targets, focusing on innovative and sustainable building solutions.

