Artnet's Q1 2024: Steady Results Despite Tough Art Market Conditions

Artnet AG reported a 11% decrease in total revenue to EUR 23.35 million in Q1 2024, amid a 29.5% decline in the overall art market.

The company's operating income for Q1 2024 was EUR -836k, primarily due to underperformance in the Media segment.

Continued inflation and socio-economic instability are negatively impacting consumer spending and confidence, particularly in the art market.

Artnet has initiated a restructuring project focused on cost-saving measures, including downgrading from the Prime Standard to the General Standard on the German stock exchange.

The company adopted stringent ESG reporting standards in 2020, emphasizing sustainability and corporate responsibility in its operations.

Artnet serves 60 million users annually, providing a comprehensive platform for fine art, including auction results and analytics, and aims to drive transparency in the art market.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at artnet is on 15.11.2024.

The price of artnet at the time of the news was 5,6000EUR and was up +1,82 % compared with the previous day.






