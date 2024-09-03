Noratis AG Accepts Merz Real Estate's €16M Offer for Further Contribution

Noratis AG has accepted an offer from Merz Real Estate GmbH & Co KG for additional cash contributions of up to EUR 16 million.

The acceptance is based on negotiations regarding further contributions beyond the EUR 10 million planned for capital increases in the current financial year.

Merz Real Estate's obligation to provide the additional funds is contingent upon the successful extension of two bond terms until 2028 and 2029, respectively.

The additional capital is intended to ensure Noratis AG can maintain its reorganization path as outlined in a report by restructuring expert FTI-Andersch AG.

The funding will be reduced if other shareholders exercise their subscription rights.

The announcement was made on September 3, 2024, in compliance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Noratis is on 30.09.2024.

The price of Noratis at the time of the news was 1,6550EUR and was up +13,75 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,72 % since publication.





