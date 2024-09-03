Noratis AG Accepts Merz Real Estate's €16M Offer for Further Contribution
Noratis AG has secured a potential cash infusion of up to EUR 16 million from Merz Real Estate GmbH & Co KG, contingent on extending bond terms. This move aims to bolster Noratis AG's ongoing reorganization efforts.
- Noratis AG has accepted an offer from Merz Real Estate GmbH & Co KG for additional cash contributions of up to EUR 16 million.
- The acceptance is based on negotiations regarding further contributions beyond the EUR 10 million planned for capital increases in the current financial year.
- Merz Real Estate's obligation to provide the additional funds is contingent upon the successful extension of two bond terms until 2028 and 2029, respectively.
- The additional capital is intended to ensure Noratis AG can maintain its reorganization path as outlined in a report by restructuring expert FTI-Andersch AG.
- The funding will be reduced if other shareholders exercise their subscription rights.
- The announcement was made on September 3, 2024, in compliance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Noratis is on 30.09.2024.
The price of Noratis at the time of the news was 1,6550EUR and was up +13,75 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,72 % since publication.
+23,29 %
+5,26 %
-28,57 %
-65,38 %
-76,86 %
-90,65 %
-90,65 %
-91,08 %
-92,13 %
ISIN:DE000A2E4MK4WKN:A2E4MK
