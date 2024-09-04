Kontron Leads the Way in Mission-Critical Railway Communication Systems

Kontron has received orders in the triple-digit millions in 2024, reinforcing its position as the global market leader in mission-critical communication systems for the railway industry.

The company has capitalized on growth in the railway infrastructure sector in Austria, France, Ireland, the UK, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Slovenia, supplying customers in over 25 countries.

Kontron is focused on developing the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) as the new 5G-based standard for railway communication in Europe.

The company reported incoming orders of around EUR 920 million in the first half of 2024 and plans to increase EBITDA by 50% to EUR 190 million in 2024.

Kontron Transportation GmbH is a leading supplier of end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks, focusing on reliable, secure, efficient, and sustainable systems.

Kontron Transportation is actively involved in standardization working groups and European research projects, with more than 700 employees and 11 sites across Europe, headquartered in Vienna.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kontron is on 01.11.2024.

The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 16,380EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,350EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.654,83PKT (-2,25 %).





