Kontron Leads the Way in Mission-Critical Railway Communication Systems
Kontron has secured orders worth hundreds of millions in 2024, solidifying its status as the global leader in mission-critical railway communication systems. The company is driving the future of 5G-based railway communication in Europe.
- Kontron has received orders in the triple-digit millions in 2024, reinforcing its position as the global market leader in mission-critical communication systems for the railway industry.
- The company has capitalized on growth in the railway infrastructure sector in Austria, France, Ireland, the UK, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Slovenia, supplying customers in over 25 countries.
- Kontron is focused on developing the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) as the new 5G-based standard for railway communication in Europe.
- The company reported incoming orders of around EUR 920 million in the first half of 2024 and plans to increase EBITDA by 50% to EUR 190 million in 2024.
- Kontron Transportation GmbH is a leading supplier of end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks, focusing on reliable, secure, efficient, and sustainable systems.
- Kontron Transportation is actively involved in standardization working groups and European research projects, with more than 700 employees and 11 sites across Europe, headquartered in Vienna.
