TeamViewer Extends CFO Wilkens' Contract, CCO Turner to Exit Board Soon

TeamViewer SE has extended CFO Michael Wilkens' contract for three more years, set to expire in August 2027.

Michael Wilkens joined TeamViewer's Management Board in September 2022 and has been instrumental in enhancing the company's financial profile and stakeholder relationships.

Peter Turner, the Chief Commercial Officer, will not extend his contract beyond July 2025 and will distribute his responsibilities within the Management Board and Senior Leadership Team.

Ralf W. Dieter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, praised Wilkens for his contributions to financial planning and sustainable growth at TeamViewer.

TeamViewer is a global technology company specializing in remote connectivity solutions, with over 640,000 subscribers and a revenue of approximately EUR 627 million in 2023.

The company, headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, has installed its software on more than 2.5 billion devices since its founding in 2005.

The next important date, "Q3 2024 Results and Analyst Call", at TeamViewer is on 06.11.2024.

The price of TeamViewer at the time of the news was 12,053EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,015EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.082,89PKT (-0,59 %).





