ROI Soars to 2.12% in H1 2024, Up from 0.82% in HY 2023!
In the first half of 2024, Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund PK saw its return on investment soar to 2.12%, up from 0.82% in HY 2023, reflecting robust growth and strategic investments.
- Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund PK achieved a return on investment of 2.12% in the first half of 2024, up from 0.82% in HY 2023.
- The fund's portfolio includes 158 properties valued at approximately CHF 2.8 billion as of mid-2024.
- A capital increase in May/June 2024 raised CHF 45 million in new equity, with another investment opportunity planned for the second half of 2024.
- The vacancy rate fell to a historic low of 1.85%, and the net yield on completed buildings increased to 3.17%.
- The fund acquired four properties worth CHF 120 million and sold six properties for CHF 86 million, enhancing ESG efforts with PV systems and carbon-neutral heat production.
- The "Leo" project in Uitikon-Waldegg (ZH) is fully let, and two new-build projects in Zurich were completed and fully occupied in spring 2024.
