PCC BakkiSilicon hf. receives ISCC Carbon Footprint Certification for critical raw material silicon (FOTO)

Duisburg/Húsavík, Iceland (ots) - PCC subsidiary becomes first silicon producer

to receive ISCC certification, with an attested carbon footprint of just 3.1

kilograms of CO2e per kilogram of silicon



Icelandic silicon metal producer PCC BakkiSilicon hf. is the first company in

its sector worldwide to receive certification of its greenhouse gas balance of

silicon metal in accordance with the new ISCC Carbon Footprint Certification

(CFC) standard. ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is

a renowned certification system for verifiably sustainable supply chains. PCC

BakkiSilicon hf. is nevertheless under strong economic pressure - and is calling

for political support - due to the fact that it operates in direct competition

with China, where silicon is produced with CO2 emissions many times higher than

at PCC's plant in Iceland and in part under conditions of forced labor and then

exported at dumping prices.







Following an audit at the production site in Húsavík by an independentcertification body, the certificate was issued confirming a greenhouse gasfootprint of 3,102.56 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per metricton of silicon metal as manufactured in the twelve-month reference period fromJuly 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. PCC BakkiSilicon hf. produces silicon metal inIceland exclusively using electricity from renewable energy sources(predominantly geothermal energy)."The fact that our subsidiary as a global pioneer in the industry has beenaudited in line with the ISCC standard for carbon footprint certification (CFC)confirms the validity of our strategy of setting global standards in climateprotection with PCC BakkiSilicon hf.," explains Dr. Peter Wenzel, Chairman ofthe Executive Board and CEO of PCC SE, the Duisburg-based parent company of PCCBakkiSilicon hf. "With a certified carbon footprint of 3.1 kilograms CO2equivalent per kilogram of silicon, our production in Iceland is a factor ofaround 3.5 below the global industry average of 10.9 kilograms CO2 equivalent -and in our estimation Chinese manufacturers in particular, which dominate theworld market with their dumping prices, are still operating with emissions farabove this figure."Silicon is indispensable for the production of photovoltaic modules and also forother high-tech and climate protection applications. For example, the PCCstart-up PCC Thorion GmbH is currently developing a highly efficient batteryanode material based on silicon nanopowder. Since silicon production is veryenergy-intensive, the emissions associated with energy supply play an importantrole in the overall climate balance of these applications and therefore in their