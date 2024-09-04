PCC BakkiSilicon hf. receives ISCC Carbon Footprint Certification for critical raw material silicon (FOTO)
Duisburg/Húsavík, Iceland (ots) - PCC subsidiary becomes first silicon producer
to receive ISCC certification, with an attested carbon footprint of just 3.1
kilograms of CO2e per kilogram of silicon
Icelandic silicon metal producer PCC BakkiSilicon hf. is the first company in
its sector worldwide to receive certification of its greenhouse gas balance of
silicon metal in accordance with the new ISCC Carbon Footprint Certification
(CFC) standard. ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is
a renowned certification system for verifiably sustainable supply chains. PCC
BakkiSilicon hf. is nevertheless under strong economic pressure - and is calling
for political support - due to the fact that it operates in direct competition
with China, where silicon is produced with CO2 emissions many times higher than
at PCC's plant in Iceland and in part under conditions of forced labor and then
exported at dumping prices.
Following an audit at the production site in Húsavík by an independent
certification body, the certificate was issued confirming a greenhouse gas
footprint of 3,102.56 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per metric
ton of silicon metal as manufactured in the twelve-month reference period from
July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. PCC BakkiSilicon hf. produces silicon metal in
Iceland exclusively using electricity from renewable energy sources
(predominantly geothermal energy).
"The fact that our subsidiary as a global pioneer in the industry has been
audited in line with the ISCC standard for carbon footprint certification (CFC)
confirms the validity of our strategy of setting global standards in climate
protection with PCC BakkiSilicon hf.," explains Dr. Peter Wenzel, Chairman of
the Executive Board and CEO of PCC SE, the Duisburg-based parent company of PCC
BakkiSilicon hf. "With a certified carbon footprint of 3.1 kilograms CO2
equivalent per kilogram of silicon, our production in Iceland is a factor of
around 3.5 below the global industry average of 10.9 kilograms CO2 equivalent -
and in our estimation Chinese manufacturers in particular, which dominate the
world market with their dumping prices, are still operating with emissions far
above this figure."
Silicon is indispensable for the production of photovoltaic modules and also for
other high-tech and climate protection applications. For example, the PCC
start-up PCC Thorion GmbH is currently developing a highly efficient battery
anode material based on silicon nanopowder. Since silicon production is very
energy-intensive, the emissions associated with energy supply play an important
role in the overall climate balance of these applications and therefore in their
