    PCC BakkiSilicon hf. receives ISCC Carbon Footprint Certification for critical raw material silicon (FOTO)

    Duisburg/Húsavík, Iceland (ots) - PCC subsidiary becomes first silicon producer
    to receive ISCC certification, with an attested carbon footprint of just 3.1
    kilograms of CO2e per kilogram of silicon

    Icelandic silicon metal producer PCC BakkiSilicon hf. is the first company in
    its sector worldwide to receive certification of its greenhouse gas balance of
    silicon metal in accordance with the new ISCC Carbon Footprint Certification
    (CFC) standard. ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is
    a renowned certification system for verifiably sustainable supply chains. PCC
    BakkiSilicon hf. is nevertheless under strong economic pressure - and is calling
    for political support - due to the fact that it operates in direct competition
    with China, where silicon is produced with CO2 emissions many times higher than
    at PCC's plant in Iceland and in part under conditions of forced labor and then
    exported at dumping prices.

    Following an audit at the production site in Húsavík by an independent
    certification body, the certificate was issued confirming a greenhouse gas
    footprint of 3,102.56 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per metric
    ton of silicon metal as manufactured in the twelve-month reference period from
    July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. PCC BakkiSilicon hf. produces silicon metal in
    Iceland exclusively using electricity from renewable energy sources
    (predominantly geothermal energy).

    "The fact that our subsidiary as a global pioneer in the industry has been
    audited in line with the ISCC standard for carbon footprint certification (CFC)
    confirms the validity of our strategy of setting global standards in climate
    protection with PCC BakkiSilicon hf.," explains Dr. Peter Wenzel, Chairman of
    the Executive Board and CEO of PCC SE, the Duisburg-based parent company of PCC
    BakkiSilicon hf. "With a certified carbon footprint of 3.1 kilograms CO2
    equivalent per kilogram of silicon, our production in Iceland is a factor of
    around 3.5 below the global industry average of 10.9 kilograms CO2 equivalent -
    and in our estimation Chinese manufacturers in particular, which dominate the
    world market with their dumping prices, are still operating with emissions far
    above this figure."

    Silicon is indispensable for the production of photovoltaic modules and also for
    other high-tech and climate protection applications. For example, the PCC
    start-up PCC Thorion GmbH is currently developing a highly efficient battery
    anode material based on silicon nanopowder. Since silicon production is very
    energy-intensive, the emissions associated with energy supply play an important
    role in the overall climate balance of these applications and therefore in their
    news aktuell
