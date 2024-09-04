Artnet Q1 2024: Stable Results Despite Tough Art Market Conditions

Artnet AG reported a revenue decrease of 11% to EUR 5,322k in Q1 2024, amid a 29.5% decline in the overall art market.

The company's operating income for Q1 2024 was EUR -836k, primarily due to underperformance in the Media segment.

Economic challenges, including inflation and socio-economic instability, are negatively impacting consumer spending and the art market.

Artnet has initiated a restructuring project focused on cost-saving measures, including downgrading from the Prime Standard to the General Standard on the German stock exchange.

The company has adopted stringent ESG reporting standards since 2020, emphasizing sustainability and corporate responsibility in its operations.

Artnet is the largest global platform for fine art, with 60 million annual users and a comprehensive ecosystem that includes auction results, analytics, and a marketplace for artworks.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at artnet is on 15.11.2024.

The price of artnet at the time of the news was 5,4250EUR and was down -3,13 % compared with the previous day.






