    Charles River and Insightec Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Therapeutic Development Utilizing Focused Ultrasound in Neuroscience

    Wilmington, Mass., Miami and Haifa, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Collaboration
    stands to advance novel therapeutic applications across multiple neurologic
    conditions

    Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and Insightec, a
    global healthcare company dedicated to using focused ultrasound to transform
    patient care, today announced the launch of a five-year strategic collaboration
    to provide Charles River's clients access to a comprehensive global service and
    technology platform for the application of focused ultrasound (FUS) for drug
    discovery and preclinical development of therapeutics in neuroscience.
    Insightec's novel low-frequency ultrasound platform non-invasively disrupts the
    blood brain barrier, enabling drugs to be delivered to targeted brain areas. The
    procedure has generated positive clinical evidence across several neurological
    diseases, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and oncology
    indications, and holds promise for increasing efficacy of neurological drugs, to
    impact better health and outcomes for patients in the future.

    "Our collaboration with Insightec represents a significant step forward in
    advancing neuroscience research," said Professor Julie Frearson, PhD, Senior
    Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Charles River. "As we look toward
    the future of drug discovery, we recognize that technology will be a cornerstone
    of innovation. The integration of focused ultrasound technology into our
    preclinical services will enhance the precision and effectiveness of therapeutic
    delivery strategies, allowing us to refine our use of research models and
    support the discovery of novel medicines."

    Collaboration in Neuroscience

    Designed to meet the increasing demand to quickly advance therapeutic
    development and delivery of genetic medicines, biologics, and immunotherapies in
    multiple Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) preclinical models in neuroscience, the
    collaboration provides powerful CNS drug delivery for multiple drug types.
    Insightec's low-intensity focused ultrasound along with microbubble resonators
    noninvasively modulate the blood-brain barrier, allowing precise therapeutic
    delivery of a variety of drugs, including delivery to deep brain structures.
    Insightec's technology has the potential to revolutionize central nervous system
    (CNS) delivery for genetic medicines, biologics, and immunotherapies across a
    variety of tough-to-treat CNS diseases, including ones associated with
    neurodegeneration, neurodevelopment, and neuro-oncology.
