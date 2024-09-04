Charles River and Insightec Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Therapeutic Development Utilizing Focused Ultrasound in Neuroscience
Wilmington, Mass., Miami and Haifa, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Collaboration
stands to advance novel therapeutic applications across multiple neurologic
conditions
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and Insightec, a
global healthcare company dedicated to using focused ultrasound to transform
patient care, today announced the launch of a five-year strategic collaboration
to provide Charles River's clients access to a comprehensive global service and
technology platform for the application of focused ultrasound (FUS) for drug
discovery and preclinical development of therapeutics in neuroscience.
Insightec's novel low-frequency ultrasound platform non-invasively disrupts the
blood brain barrier, enabling drugs to be delivered to targeted brain areas. The
procedure has generated positive clinical evidence across several neurological
diseases, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and oncology
indications, and holds promise for increasing efficacy of neurological drugs, to
impact better health and outcomes for patients in the future.
"Our collaboration with Insightec represents a significant step forward in
advancing neuroscience research," said Professor Julie Frearson, PhD, Senior
Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Charles River. "As we look toward
the future of drug discovery, we recognize that technology will be a cornerstone
of innovation. The integration of focused ultrasound technology into our
preclinical services will enhance the precision and effectiveness of therapeutic
delivery strategies, allowing us to refine our use of research models and
support the discovery of novel medicines."
Collaboration in Neuroscience
Designed to meet the increasing demand to quickly advance therapeutic
development and delivery of genetic medicines, biologics, and immunotherapies in
multiple Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) preclinical models in neuroscience, the
collaboration provides powerful CNS drug delivery for multiple drug types.
Insightec's low-intensity focused ultrasound along with microbubble resonators
noninvasively modulate the blood-brain barrier, allowing precise therapeutic
delivery of a variety of drugs, including delivery to deep brain structures.
Insightec's technology has the potential to revolutionize central nervous system
(CNS) delivery for genetic medicines, biologics, and immunotherapies across a
variety of tough-to-treat CNS diseases, including ones associated with
neurodegeneration, neurodevelopment, and neuro-oncology.
