Charles River and Insightec Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Therapeutic Development Utilizing Focused Ultrasound in Neuroscience

"Our collaboration with Insightec represents a significant step forward inadvancing neuroscience research," said Professor Julie Frearson, PhD, SeniorVice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Charles River. "As we look towardthe future of drug discovery, we recognize that technology will be a cornerstoneof innovation. The integration of focused ultrasound technology into ourpreclinical services will enhance the precision and effectiveness of therapeuticdelivery strategies, allowing us to refine our use of research models andsupport the discovery of novel medicines."Collaboration in NeuroscienceDesigned to meet the increasing demand to quickly advance therapeuticdevelopment and delivery of genetic medicines, biologics, and immunotherapies inmultiple Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) preclinical models in neuroscience, thecollaboration provides powerful CNS drug delivery for multiple drug types.Insightec's low-intensity focused ultrasound along with microbubble resonatorsnoninvasively modulate the blood-brain barrier, allowing precise therapeuticdelivery of a variety of drugs, including delivery to deep brain structures.Insightec's technology has the potential to revolutionize central nervous system(CNS) delivery for genetic medicines, biologics, and immunotherapies across avariety of tough-to-treat CNS diseases, including ones associated withneurodegeneration, neurodevelopment, and neuro-oncology.