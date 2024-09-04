MeVis Medical Solutions AG Revises Current Fiscal Year Forecast
MeVis Medical Solutions AG has revised its annual forecast for 2023/2024, citing preliminary figures. Sales are now expected to be stable at €17.0-€17.5 million, with EBIT projected to drop to €3.0-€3.5 million.
- MeVis Medical Solutions AG is adjusting its annual forecast for the fiscal year 2023/2024 based on preliminary business figures.
- Expected sales for the fiscal year are now projected to be stable between €17.0 million and €17.5 million, down from a previous forecast of €18.0 million to €18.5 million.
- EBIT is anticipated to decline to between €3.0 million and €3.5 million, compared to the earlier forecast of stability in the range of €4.5 million to €5.0 million.
- The decline in sales is attributed to cautious purchasing behavior due to global economic challenges.
- The company's results will also be significantly affected by the fluctuations in the US dollar/euro exchange rate since the beginning of the fiscal year.
- The announcement was made on September 4, 2024, and is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
