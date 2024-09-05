2G ENERGY Boosts EBIT Margin to 3.1% in H1, Up from 3.0% Last Year

2G Energy AG reports a slight increase in EBIT margin to 3.1% in the first half of 2024, up from 3.0% the previous year.

EBIT remains stable at EUR 4.1 million despite a 10% decline in total operating performance to EUR 150.3 million due to sector-related bottlenecks.

The company experienced a 3% decrease in sales to EUR 131.2 million, but anticipates growth in the second half of the year due to project approvals and seasonal factors.

2G Energy's cost of materials ratio improved to 62% from 68% the previous year, while personnel expenses rose by 11.1% to EUR 35.8 million.

The company achieved a 12% increase in EBITDA to EUR 7.4 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 5.6%, up from 4.8% the previous year.

A new Chief Sales Officer, Pablo Hofelich, has been appointed to enhance global sales activities, reflecting the company's focus on capitalizing on opportunities in the energy transition market.

