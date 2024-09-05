MPH Health Care: H1 2024 EBIT Soars to €75.7M, Equity Hits €325.5M (€76.02/Share)

Preliminary IFRS result for the first half of 2024 shows EBIT increased significantly to EUR 75.7 million.

Equity increased by EUR 74.5 million to EUR 325.5 million, corresponding to EUR 76.02 per share.

Equity ratio improved to 94.7%.

M1 Kliniken AG expanded its market position and opened four new specialist medical centres in Germany, with consolidated sales increasing by 11.2% to EUR 167.4 million.

CR Energy AG maintained good earnings figures from the previous year, with a slight decrease in share price from EUR 28.90 to EUR 27.30.

MPH Health Care AG focuses on acquiring, developing, and selling companies in the healthcare market and other high-growth sectors.

The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 23,000EUR and was up +2,68 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,61 % since publication.





