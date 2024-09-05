bet-at-home.com AG Faces VAT Liability Setback After Swiss Court Ruling
bet-at-home.com AG faces a EUR 4.8 million provision due to a Swiss court ruling on VAT for sports betting. The company plans to appeal and will reflect this in its financials by September 30, 2024.
Foto: Timon - stock.adobe.com
- bet-at-home.com AG recognizes a provision of approximately EUR 4.8 million due to a judgment by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court regarding VAT liability for sports betting.
- The judgment is not final, and the company plans to file an appeal against it.
- The provision will be reflected in the financial statements effective September 30, 2024, as the interim financial statements for June 30, 2024, have already been prepared.
- The company expects to generate gross betting and gaming revenue between EUR 45 million and EUR 53 million in the current financial year.
- EBITDA before special items is projected to range from EUR -1 million to EUR 2.5 million for the financial year 2024.
- The provision will only impact EBITDA before special items to the extent it relates to business activities conducted in the financial year 2024.
The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2024, at bet-at-home.com is on 23.09.2024.
The price of bet-at-home.com at the time of the news was 3,2950EUR and was down -4,49 % compared with the previous day.
-5,78 %
-6,32 %
-13,53 %
+30,40 %
-14,44 %
-88,29 %
-93,78 %
-85,51 %
+262,22 %
ISIN:DE000A0DNAY5WKN:A0DNAY
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte