bet-at-home.com AG Faces VAT Liability Setback After Swiss Court Ruling

bet-at-home.com AG recognizes a provision of approximately EUR 4.8 million due to a judgment by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court regarding VAT liability for sports betting.

The judgment is not final, and the company plans to file an appeal against it.

The provision will be reflected in the financial statements effective September 30, 2024, as the interim financial statements for June 30, 2024, have already been prepared.

The company expects to generate gross betting and gaming revenue between EUR 45 million and EUR 53 million in the current financial year.

EBITDA before special items is projected to range from EUR -1 million to EUR 2.5 million for the financial year 2024.

The provision will only impact EBITDA before special items to the extent it relates to business activities conducted in the financial year 2024.

The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2024, at bet-at-home.com is on 23.09.2024.

The price of bet-at-home.com at the time of the news was 3,2950EUR and was down -4,49 % compared with the previous day.






