ams OSRAM and LEDVANCE extend global brand partnership into the next decade (FOTO)

Since 2016, LEDVANCE has been the exclusive licensing partner for the OSRAM andSYLVANIA brands in the field of general lighting lamps. The success of thispartnership has led to the early extension and expansion of the licensingagreement for the OSRAM brand while the license for the SYLVANIA trademark inthe US and Canada remains in force. With the continued exclusive license to usethe OSRAM brand for lamps and the extension to modern luminaires outside of theP.R. China, LEDVANCE and ams OSRAM strengthen their unique global partnership ingeneral lighting. Consumers can expect to find innovative OSRAM-brandedluminaires in stores and online very soon.LEDVANCE will be the distinguished partner with the largest scope and variety ofgeneral lighting products sold under the OSRAM brand worldwide."After the many years of successful co-operation, I believe that LEDVANCE is theideal partner for us to advance the OSRAM brand globally in the field of generallighting," says ams OSRAM CEO Aldo Kamper. "OSRAM is a strong brand thatconsumers around the world trust since many years, and this long-term agreementshows the value the brand continues to represent.""The expanded license under the famous OSRAM brand enables us to further growour business around the globe," says LEDVANCE Executive Senior Vice PresidentJue Wang.Contact:mailto:press@ams-osram.commailto:press@ledvance.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125751/5858445OTS: Ledvance