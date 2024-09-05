    checkAd
    ams OSRAM and LEDVANCE extend global brand partnership into the next decade (FOTO)

    Premstaetten, Austria, Munich and Garching, Germany (ots) - LEDVANCE to remain
    exclusive licensee of the OSRAM brand for lamps in general lighting. In
    addition, the licensing partnership will be expanded to include luminaires in
    general lighting outside of P.R. China.

    ams OSRAM and LEDVANCE have agreed to continue their trademark licensing
    partnership for general lighting lamps beyond 2026 and well into the next
    decade. They have further announced that their cooperation will be expanded to
    include general lighting luminaires outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and
    Macao, forging a unique partnership. Both parties have agreed not to disclose
    any financial details of the transaction.

    Since 2016, LEDVANCE has been the exclusive licensing partner for the OSRAM and
    SYLVANIA brands in the field of general lighting lamps. The success of this
    partnership has led to the early extension and expansion of the licensing
    agreement for the OSRAM brand while the license for the SYLVANIA trademark in
    the US and Canada remains in force. With the continued exclusive license to use
    the OSRAM brand for lamps and the extension to modern luminaires outside of the
    P.R. China, LEDVANCE and ams OSRAM strengthen their unique global partnership in
    general lighting. Consumers can expect to find innovative OSRAM-branded
    luminaires in stores and online very soon.

    LEDVANCE will be the distinguished partner with the largest scope and variety of
    general lighting products sold under the OSRAM brand worldwide.

    "After the many years of successful co-operation, I believe that LEDVANCE is the
    ideal partner for us to advance the OSRAM brand globally in the field of general
    lighting," says ams OSRAM CEO Aldo Kamper. "OSRAM is a strong brand that
    consumers around the world trust since many years, and this long-term agreement
    shows the value the brand continues to represent."

    "The expanded license under the famous OSRAM brand enables us to further grow
    our business around the globe," says LEDVANCE Executive Senior Vice President
    Jue Wang.

