PSI AG Business Shows Early Signs of Stabilization in Q2

Incoming orders in the second quarter increased by 16% year-on-year to 59 million euros.

Sales stabilized at 62 million euros in the second quarter.

The operating result in the Production Management segment was positive in the second quarter but overall negative at -4.6 million euros.

The first half of 2024 saw a 5.8% decrease in sales to 112.3 million euros, impacted by a cyberattack in February 2024.

The Energy Management segment's sales decreased by 7.6% to 53.4 million euros, with a significantly lower operating result of -16.2 million euros.

The PSI Group plans to streamline its organizational structure by merging German subsidiaries into PSI Software SE to improve business process harmonization and scalability.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 20,250EUR and was up +1,25 % compared with the previous day.






