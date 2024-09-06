    checkAd
    Infosys and The Financial Times Unveil the 'FT Money Machine' Through Immersive Extended Reality Experience

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - A digital twin of the landmark economic simulator 'The
    Moniac', the FT Money Machine leverages Apple Vision Pro to deliver an immersive
    and interactive experience making economics education more effective and
    accessible

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
    next-generation digital services and consulting, in collaboration with the
    rved=0) (FT), today announced the digital revival of a pioneering piece of
    economic history - the Monetary National Income Analogue Computer (MONIAC) -
    courtesy of a groundbreaking new virtual reality experience, the 'FT Money
    Machine'.

    Infosys and The Financial Times have taken economist Bill Phillips' original
    invention, a hydraulic analog computer created in 1949 that used water to model
    and study economic systems, as the foundation for a unique Extended Reality (XR)
    project which revolutionizes how we learn about economics and ensures education
    at scale. Emphasizing on 'learning by doing', the new XR app, accessible through
    Apple Vision Pro and available in the App Store, faithfully recreates the
    Moniac's functionality while adding new, interactive features. This approach
    bridges the gap between historical analogue computing and modern digital
    learning, offering an unparalleled educational experience to the global student
    community.

    Users of The FT Money Machine will not only experience the full operation of The
    Moniac but also can explore and create their own economic scenarios in free play
    mode. They will be able to interact with the machine using intuitive gestures
    such as eye tracking, hand movements, and voice commands, allowing them to
    adjust variables like consumption, taxation, and investment to see real-time
    impacts on the economy, as well as understand complex economic interactions,
    predict outcomes of various policy decisions, and enhance economic modelling
    techniques.

    The FT Money Machine also incorporates the academic backing of the London School
    of Economics (LSE) and Cambridge University, home to one of the last working
    original Moniacs. It leverages the creative design and build expertise from
    WongDoody
