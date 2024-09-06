Infosys and The Financial Times Unveil the 'FT Money Machine' Through Immersive Extended Reality Experience

London (ots/PRNewswire) - A digital twin of the landmark economic simulator 'The

Moniac', the FT Money Machine leverages Apple Vision Pro to deliver an immersive

and interactive experience making economics education more effective and

accessible



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, in collaboration with the

Financial Times (https://www.ft.com/) (FT), today announced the digital revival of a pioneering piece of

%2Fwww.ft.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cd5de5939f11d4524ebe9

08dcccf3819b%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638610593458053106%7CU

nknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI

6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=t1IQub26t%2FrBN6J5A9fFwdzZxLnpfXS63tRSkR1Y2KE%3D&rese

rved=0) (FT), today announced the digital revival of a pioneering piece of

economic history - the Monetary National Income Analogue Computer (MONIAC) -

courtesy of a groundbreaking new virtual reality experience, the 'FT Money

Machine'.





Infosys and The Financial Times have taken economist Bill Phillips' original invention, a hydraulic analog computer created in 1949 that used water to model and study economic systems, as the foundation for a unique Extended Reality (XR) project which revolutionizes how we learn about economics and ensures education at scale. Emphasizing on 'learning by doing', the new XR app, accessible through Apple Vision Pro and available in the App Store, faithfully recreates the Moniac's functionality while adding new, interactive features. This approach bridges the gap between historical analogue computing and modern digital learning, offering an unparalleled educational experience to the global student community.

Users of The FT Money Machine will not only experience the full operation of The Moniac but also can explore and create their own economic scenarios in free play mode. They will be able to interact with the machine using intuitive gestures such as eye tracking, hand movements, and voice commands, allowing them to adjust variables like consumption, taxation, and investment to see real-time impacts on the economy, as well as understand complex economic interactions, predict outcomes of various policy decisions, and enhance economic modelling techniques.

The FT Money Machine also incorporates the academic backing of the London School of Economics (LSE) and Cambridge University, home to one of the last working original Moniacs. It leverages the creative design and build expertise from WongDoody (https://www.wongdoody.com/)