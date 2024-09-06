Infosys and The Financial Times Unveil the 'FT Money Machine' Through Immersive Extended Reality Experience
Infosys and The Financial Times have taken economist Bill Phillips' original
invention, a hydraulic analog computer created in 1949 that used water to model
and study economic systems, as the foundation for a unique Extended Reality (XR)
project which revolutionizes how we learn about economics and ensures education
at scale. Emphasizing on 'learning by doing', the new XR app, accessible through
Apple Vision Pro and available in the App Store, faithfully recreates the
Moniac's functionality while adding new, interactive features. This approach
bridges the gap between historical analogue computing and modern digital
learning, offering an unparalleled educational experience to the global student
community.
Users of The FT Money Machine will not only experience the full operation of The
Moniac but also can explore and create their own economic scenarios in free play
mode. They will be able to interact with the machine using intuitive gestures
such as eye tracking, hand movements, and voice commands, allowing them to
adjust variables like consumption, taxation, and investment to see real-time
impacts on the economy, as well as understand complex economic interactions,
predict outcomes of various policy decisions, and enhance economic modelling
techniques.
The FT Money Machine also incorporates the academic backing of the London School
of Economics (LSE) and Cambridge University, home to one of the last working
original Moniacs. It leverages the creative design and build expertise from
WongDoody (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww
