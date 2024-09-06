Accentro Real Estate Secures First Tranche of Bond for Interim Funding Success

Accentro Real Estate AG successfully issued the first tranche of a secured bond amounting to EUR 9.8 million as part of interim funding.

The funds will primarily be used for the interest payment on the 2020/2026 bond, scheduled for 10 September 2024.

Accentro is in advanced negotiations for two additional tranches totaling EUR 9.4 million, with credit commitments expected to be signed soon.

The company is also negotiating a comprehensive restructuring with its bondholders.

As of 30 September 2023, Accentro's property portfolio includes 5,731 units valued at approximately EUR 590 million, focusing on residential privatization in Germany.

Accentro Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, "Publication of interim report as of September 30, 2024", at Accentro Real Estate is on 29.11.2024.

The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,4660EUR and was up +15,35 % compared with the previous day.





