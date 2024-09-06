    checkAd
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Accentro Real Estate Secures First Tranche of Bond for Interim Funding Success

    Accentro Real Estate AG has successfully issued a secured bond worth EUR 9.8 million for interim funding, primarily to cover interest payments on a previous bond. The company is also in advanced talks for additional funding and a comprehensive restructuring with bondholders. As of September 2023, Accentro's property portfolio includes 5,731 units valued at around EUR 590 million, focusing on residential privatization in Germany. The company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

    • Accentro Real Estate AG successfully issued the first tranche of a secured bond amounting to EUR 9.8 million as part of interim funding.
    • The funds will primarily be used for the interest payment on the 2020/2026 bond, scheduled for 10 September 2024.
    • Accentro is in advanced negotiations for two additional tranches totaling EUR 9.4 million, with credit commitments expected to be signed soon.
    • The company is also negotiating a comprehensive restructuring with its bondholders.
    • As of 30 September 2023, Accentro's property portfolio includes 5,731 units valued at approximately EUR 590 million, focusing on residential privatization in Germany.
    • Accentro Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

    The next important date, "Publication of interim report as of September 30, 2024", at Accentro Real Estate is on 29.11.2024.

    The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,4660EUR and was up +15,35 % compared with the previous day.


    Accentro Real Estate

    +23,27 %
    +28,35 %
    +50,00 %
    +5,96 %
    -71,54 %
    -93,89 %
    -93,70 %
    -78,63 %
    -98,58 %
    ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3WKN:A0KFKB





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Accentro Real Estate Secures First Tranche of Bond for Interim Funding Success Accentro Real Estate AG has successfully issued a secured bond worth EUR 9.8 million for interim funding, primarily to cover interest payments on a previous bond. The company is also in advanced talks for additional funding and a comprehensive …