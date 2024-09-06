Accentro Real Estate Secures First Tranche of Bond for Interim Funding Success
Accentro Real Estate AG has successfully issued a secured bond worth EUR 9.8 million for interim funding, primarily to cover interest payments on a previous bond. The company is also in advanced talks for additional funding and a comprehensive restructuring with bondholders. As of September 2023, Accentro's property portfolio includes 5,731 units valued at around EUR 590 million, focusing on residential privatization in Germany. The company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
- Accentro Real Estate AG successfully issued the first tranche of a secured bond amounting to EUR 9.8 million as part of interim funding.
- The funds will primarily be used for the interest payment on the 2020/2026 bond, scheduled for 10 September 2024.
- Accentro is in advanced negotiations for two additional tranches totaling EUR 9.4 million, with credit commitments expected to be signed soon.
- The company is also negotiating a comprehensive restructuring with its bondholders.
- As of 30 September 2023, Accentro's property portfolio includes 5,731 units valued at approximately EUR 590 million, focusing on residential privatization in Germany.
- Accentro Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The next important date, "Publication of interim report as of September 30, 2024", at Accentro Real Estate is on 29.11.2024.
The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,4660EUR and was up +15,35 % compared with the previous
day.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.