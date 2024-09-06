INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems Acquires DILAX: A Game-Changer in Transit Tech
INIT innovation in traffic systems SE has taken a significant step forward by acquiring DILAX Intelcom GmbH. This move aims to boost growth through digitalization and public investment in rail infrastructure, with positive financial impacts anticipated as early as 2024.
- Init innovation in traffic systems SE acquires DILAX Intelcom GmbH to accelerate growth through digitalization and public investment in rail infrastructure.
- Positive sales and earnings effects expected as early as 2024.
- DILAX, founded in 1988, has a turnover of around 20 million euros with 160 employees and operates in 30 countries and 1,800 cities.
- The acquisition provides access to new customer groups and strengthens INIT's position in the railway market in Europe and North America.
- INIT expects a double-digit percentage increase in sales revenue to between 240 and 260 million euros and EBIT in the range of 24 to 28 million euros for 2024.
- INIT benefits from the global trend towards sustainable investment in the digitalization of the transport sector, with potential for up- and cross-selling of its software and hardware solutions.
The price of init innovation in traffic systems at the time of the news was 37,25EUR and was down -1,84 % compared with the
previous day.
