Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 36/24
Vonovia
Performance KW 36/24: +7,09 %
Performance KW 36/24: +7,09 %
DAX Top 1
E.ON
Performance KW 36/24: +4,48 %
Performance KW 36/24: +4,48 %
DAX Top 2
Bayer
Performance KW 36/24: +3,79 %
Performance KW 36/24: +3,79 %
DAX Top 3
Deutsche Boerse
Performance KW 36/24: +1,53 %
Performance KW 36/24: +1,53 %
DAX Top 4
Deutsche Telekom
Performance KW 36/24: +1,28 %
Performance KW 36/24: +1,28 %
DAX Top 5
Infineon Technologies
Performance KW 36/24: -10,83 %
Performance KW 36/24: -10,83 %
DAX Flop 1
Daimler Truck Holding
Performance KW 36/24: -10,69 %
Performance KW 36/24: -10,69 %
DAX Flop 2
Zalando
Performance KW 36/24: -7,71 %
Performance KW 36/24: -7,71 %
DAX Flop 3
Rheinmetall
Performance KW 36/24: -7,17 %
Performance KW 36/24: -7,17 %
DAX Flop 4
BMW
Performance KW 36/24: -6,93 %
Performance KW 36/24: -6,93 %
DAX Flop 5
freenet
Performance KW 36/24: +2,61 %
Performance KW 36/24: +2,61 %
TecDAX Top 1
Deutsche Telekom
Performance KW 36/24: +1,28 %
Performance KW 36/24: +1,28 %
TecDAX Top 2
1&1
Performance KW 36/24: -2,93 %
Performance KW 36/24: -2,93 %
TecDAX Top 3
United Internet
Performance KW 36/24: -2,98 %
Performance KW 36/24: -2,98 %
TecDAX Top 4
Energiekontor
Performance KW 36/24: -2,99 %
Performance KW 36/24: -2,99 %
TecDAX Top 5
ATOSS Software
Performance KW 36/24: -13,99 %
Performance KW 36/24: -13,99 %
TecDAX Flop 1
Elmos Semiconductor
Performance KW 36/24: -13,92 %
Performance KW 36/24: -13,92 %
TecDAX Flop 2
HENSOLDT
Performance KW 36/24: -13,48 %
Performance KW 36/24: -13,48 %
TecDAX Flop 3
Carl Zeiss Meditec
Performance KW 36/24: -12,41 %
Performance KW 36/24: -12,41 %
TecDAX Flop 4
AIXTRON
Performance KW 36/24: -12,21 %
Performance KW 36/24: -12,21 %
TecDAX Flop 5
Travelers Companies
Performance KW 36/24: +3,63 %
Performance KW 36/24: +3,63 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Procter & Gamble
Performance KW 36/24: +2,68 %
Performance KW 36/24: +2,68 %
Dow Jones Top 2
McDonald's
Performance KW 36/24: +1,10 %
Performance KW 36/24: +1,10 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Visa (A)
Performance KW 36/24: +1,09 %
Performance KW 36/24: +1,09 %
Dow Jones Top 4
Unitedhealth Group
Performance KW 36/24: +0,74 %
Performance KW 36/24: +0,74 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Intel
Performance KW 36/24: -14,02 %
Performance KW 36/24: -14,02 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Caterpillar
Performance KW 36/24: -6,49 %
Performance KW 36/24: -6,49 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
Boeing
Performance KW 36/24: -5,62 %
Performance KW 36/24: -5,62 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Goldman Sachs Group
Performance KW 36/24: -5,49 %
Performance KW 36/24: -5,49 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Chevron Corporation
Performance KW 36/24: -4,74 %
Performance KW 36/24: -4,74 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
Mondelez International Registered (A)
Performance KW 36/24: +4,84 %
Performance KW 36/24: +4,84 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
Monster Beverage
Performance KW 36/24: +3,23 %
Performance KW 36/24: +3,23 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Xcel Energy
Performance KW 36/24: +2,78 %
Performance KW 36/24: +2,78 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
PepsiCo
Performance KW 36/24: +2,18 %
Performance KW 36/24: +2,18 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
American Electric Power
Performance KW 36/24: +1,75 %
Performance KW 36/24: +1,75 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
Zscaler
Performance KW 36/24: -22,01 %
Performance KW 36/24: -22,01 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
Dollar Tree
Performance KW 36/24: -21,16 %
Performance KW 36/24: -21,16 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
ASML Holding NV NY
Performance KW 36/24: -16,54 %
Performance KW 36/24: -16,54 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
Broadcom
Performance KW 36/24: -16,04 %
Performance KW 36/24: -16,04 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
Intel
Performance KW 36/24: -14,02 %
Performance KW 36/24: -14,02 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
Bayer
Performance KW 36/24: +3,79 %
Performance KW 36/24: +3,79 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
DANONE
Performance KW 36/24: +3,30 %
Performance KW 36/24: +3,30 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
Sanofi
Performance KW 36/24: +3,17 %
Performance KW 36/24: +3,17 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Iberdrola
Performance KW 36/24: +3,01 %
Performance KW 36/24: +3,01 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Performance KW 36/24: +2,91 %
Performance KW 36/24: +2,91 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
ASML Holding
Performance KW 36/24: -10,85 %
Performance KW 36/24: -10,85 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Infineon Technologies
Performance KW 36/24: -10,83 %
Performance KW 36/24: -10,83 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Hermes International
Performance KW 36/24: -9,84 %
Performance KW 36/24: -9,84 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Performance KW 36/24: -8,77 %
Performance KW 36/24: -8,77 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
BMW
Performance KW 36/24: -6,93 %
Performance KW 36/24: -6,93 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Swisscom
Performance KW 36/24: +2,43 %
Performance KW 36/24: +2,43 %
SMI Top 1
Swiss Life Holding
Performance KW 36/24: +1,47 %
Performance KW 36/24: +1,47 %
SMI Top 2
Sonova Holding
Performance KW 36/24: +1,25 %
Performance KW 36/24: +1,25 %
SMI Top 3
Givaudan
Performance KW 36/24: +0,78 %
Performance KW 36/24: +0,78 %
SMI Top 4
Zurich Insurance Group
Performance KW 36/24: -0,75 %
Performance KW 36/24: -0,75 %
SMI Top 5
Partners Group Holding
Performance KW 36/24: -11,19 %
Performance KW 36/24: -11,19 %
SMI Flop 1
CIE Financiere Richemont
Performance KW 36/24: -10,87 %
Performance KW 36/24: -10,87 %
SMI Flop 2
UBS Group
Performance KW 36/24: -7,04 %
Performance KW 36/24: -7,04 %
SMI Flop 3
Logitech International
Performance KW 36/24: -6,97 %
Performance KW 36/24: -6,97 %
SMI Flop 4
ABB
Performance KW 36/24: -6,65 %
Performance KW 36/24: -6,65 %
SMI Flop 5
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Performance KW 36/24: +1,30 %
Performance KW 36/24: +1,30 %
ATX Top 1
EVN
Performance KW 36/24: +0,65 %
Performance KW 36/24: +0,65 %
ATX Top 2
BAWAG Group
Performance KW 36/24: +0,58 %
Performance KW 36/24: +0,58 %
ATX Top 3
Oesterreichische Post
Performance KW 36/24: +0,34 %
Performance KW 36/24: +0,34 %
ATX Top 4
Verbund Akt.(A)
Performance KW 36/24: -0,91 %
Performance KW 36/24: -0,91 %
ATX Top 5
Immofinanz
Performance KW 36/24: -19,97 %
Performance KW 36/24: -19,97 %
ATX Flop 1
CA-Immobilien-Anlagen
Performance KW 36/24: -18,30 %
Performance KW 36/24: -18,30 %
ATX Flop 2
Raiffeisen Bank International
Performance KW 36/24: -6,91 %
Performance KW 36/24: -6,91 %
ATX Flop 3
Mayr-Melnhof Karton
Performance KW 36/24: -6,01 %
Performance KW 36/24: -6,01 %
ATX Flop 4
DO & CO
Performance KW 36/24: -5,53 %
Performance KW 36/24: -5,53 %
ATX Flop 5
Galaxy Entertainment Group
Performance KW 36/24: +2,70 %
Performance KW 36/24: +2,70 %
Hang Seng Top 1
Haidilao International Holding
Performance KW 36/24: +2,61 %
Performance KW 36/24: +2,61 %
Hang Seng Top 2
WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Performance KW 36/24: +0,40 %
Performance KW 36/24: +0,40 %
Hang Seng Top 3
Li Ning Company
Performance KW 36/24: 0,00 %
Performance KW 36/24: 0,00 %
Hang Seng Top 4
CK Infrastructure Holdings
Performance KW 36/24: -0,44 %
Performance KW 36/24: -0,44 %
Hang Seng Top 5
China Overseas Land & Investment
Performance KW 36/24: -22,46 %
Performance KW 36/24: -22,46 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
Zijin Mining Group (H)
Performance KW 36/24: -14,95 %
Performance KW 36/24: -14,95 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
China Petroleum & Chemical (H)
Performance KW 36/24: -12,91 %
Performance KW 36/24: -12,91 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
PetroChina (H)
Performance KW 36/24: -11,45 %
Performance KW 36/24: -11,45 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Nongfu Spring Ltd. Registered (H)
Performance KW 36/24: -11,17 %
Performance KW 36/24: -11,17 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
