SDAIA to Unveil Key AI Strategies and International Collaborations at Global AI Summit Press Conference

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The Saudi Authority for Data and

Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) will hold a press conference on Sunday,

September 8, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. The press

conference will highlight key aspects of the upcoming third edition of the

Global AI Summit, taking place under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and

Chairman of SDAIA's Board of Directors. The summit is scheduled for September

10-12, 2024, and will feature over 300 speakers, attracting global thought

leaders, policymakers, and AI experts from more than 100 countries.



The press conference will feature remarks from prominent figures, including H.E.

Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of SDAIA, H.E. Dr. Esam bin Abdullah

Alwagait, Director of the National Information Center (NIC), and H.E. Dr. Yaser

bin Mohammed Al-Onaizan, CEO of the National Center for AI (NCAI) in SDAIA.







significance of the Crown Prince's patronage, the summit's focus areas, and its

anticipated impact on the good of humanity, particularly amid the rapid

development of AI technologies. It will also showcase how AI is driving economic

growth, creating new sectors and industries, and addressing global challenges.

Furthermore, the press conference will spotlight Saudi Arabia's leadership in

promoting responsible AI use and ethics on the international stage, while

addressing both the opportunities and challenges AI presents.



For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit:

https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx (https://na01.safelinks.protection.ou

tlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fglobalaisummit.org%2Fen%2Fdefault.aspx&data=05%7C02

%7Clnhubs%40prnewswire.com%7Ca49e51c8d03d4015523408dccf839a1f%7C887bf9ee3c824b88

bcb280d5e169b99b%7C1%7C0%7C638613412589779364%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC

4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C60000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=

CMfcSIcLJohFW3960yrsvndCoD0yqSDtAj6uNgagRUY%3D&reserved=0)



View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sdaia-to-unvei

l-key-ai-strategies-and-international-collaborations-at-global-ai-summit-press-c

onference-302241207.html



Contact:



GAINglobalhub@grayling.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142045/5859701

OTS: Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)





Key topics to be covered during the press conference will include thesignificance of the Crown Prince's patronage, the summit's focus areas, and itsanticipated impact on the good of humanity, particularly amid the rapiddevelopment of AI technologies. It will also showcase how AI is driving economicgrowth, creating new sectors and industries, and addressing global challenges.Furthermore, the press conference will spotlight Saudi Arabia's leadership inpromoting responsible AI use and ethics on the international stage, whileaddressing both the opportunities and challenges AI presents.For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit:https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fglobalaisummit.org%2Fen%2Fdefault.aspx&data=05%7C02%7Clnhubs%40prnewswire.com%7Ca49e51c8d03d4015523408dccf839a1f%7C887bf9ee3c824b88bcb280d5e169b99b%7C1%7C0%7C638613412589779364%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C60000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=CMfcSIcLJohFW3960yrsvndCoD0yqSDtAj6uNgagRUY%3D&reserved=0)View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sdaia-to-unveil-key-ai-strategies-and-international-collaborations-at-global-ai-summit-press-conference-302241207.htmlContact:GAINglobalhub@grayling.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142045/5859701OTS: Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)