    SDAIA to Unveil Key AI Strategies and International Collaborations at Global AI Summit Press Conference

    Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The Saudi Authority for Data and
    Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) will hold a press conference on Sunday,
    September 8, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. The press
    conference will highlight key aspects of the upcoming third edition of the
    Global AI Summit, taking place under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince
    Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and
    Chairman of SDAIA's Board of Directors. The summit is scheduled for September
    10-12, 2024, and will feature over 300 speakers, attracting global thought
    leaders, policymakers, and AI experts from more than 100 countries.

    The press conference will feature remarks from prominent figures, including H.E.
    Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of SDAIA, H.E. Dr. Esam bin Abdullah
    Alwagait, Director of the National Information Center (NIC), and H.E. Dr. Yaser
    bin Mohammed Al-Onaizan, CEO of the National Center for AI (NCAI) in SDAIA.

    Key topics to be covered during the press conference will include the
    significance of the Crown Prince's patronage, the summit's focus areas, and its
    anticipated impact on the good of humanity, particularly amid the rapid
    development of AI technologies. It will also showcase how AI is driving economic
    growth, creating new sectors and industries, and addressing global challenges.
    Furthermore, the press conference will spotlight Saudi Arabia's leadership in
    promoting responsible AI use and ethics on the international stage, while
    addressing both the opportunities and challenges AI presents.

    For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit:
    https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx (https://na01.safelinks.protection.ou
    tlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fglobalaisummit.org%2Fen%2Fdefault.aspx&data=05%7C02
    %7Clnhubs%40prnewswire.com%7Ca49e51c8d03d4015523408dccf839a1f%7C887bf9ee3c824b88
    bcb280d5e169b99b%7C1%7C0%7C638613412589779364%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC
    4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C60000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=
    CMfcSIcLJohFW3960yrsvndCoD0yqSDtAj6uNgagRUY%3D&reserved=0)

    Contact:

    GAINglobalhub@grayling.com

