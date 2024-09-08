SDAIA to Unveil Key AI Strategies and International Collaborations at Global AI Summit Press Conference
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The Saudi Authority for Data and
Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) will hold a press conference on Sunday,
September 8, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. The press
conference will highlight key aspects of the upcoming third edition of the
Global AI Summit, taking place under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince
Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and
Chairman of SDAIA's Board of Directors. The summit is scheduled for September
10-12, 2024, and will feature over 300 speakers, attracting global thought
leaders, policymakers, and AI experts from more than 100 countries.
The press conference will feature remarks from prominent figures, including H.E.
Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of SDAIA, H.E. Dr. Esam bin Abdullah
Alwagait, Director of the National Information Center (NIC), and H.E. Dr. Yaser
bin Mohammed Al-Onaizan, CEO of the National Center for AI (NCAI) in SDAIA.
Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) will hold a press conference on Sunday,
September 8, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. The press
conference will highlight key aspects of the upcoming third edition of the
Global AI Summit, taking place under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince
Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and
Chairman of SDAIA's Board of Directors. The summit is scheduled for September
10-12, 2024, and will feature over 300 speakers, attracting global thought
leaders, policymakers, and AI experts from more than 100 countries.
The press conference will feature remarks from prominent figures, including H.E.
Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of SDAIA, H.E. Dr. Esam bin Abdullah
Alwagait, Director of the National Information Center (NIC), and H.E. Dr. Yaser
bin Mohammed Al-Onaizan, CEO of the National Center for AI (NCAI) in SDAIA.
Key topics to be covered during the press conference will include the
significance of the Crown Prince's patronage, the summit's focus areas, and its
anticipated impact on the good of humanity, particularly amid the rapid
development of AI technologies. It will also showcase how AI is driving economic
growth, creating new sectors and industries, and addressing global challenges.
Furthermore, the press conference will spotlight Saudi Arabia's leadership in
promoting responsible AI use and ethics on the international stage, while
addressing both the opportunities and challenges AI presents.
For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit:
https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx (https://na01.safelinks.protection.ou
tlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fglobalaisummit.org%2Fen%2Fdefault.aspx&data=05%7C02
%7Clnhubs%40prnewswire.com%7Ca49e51c8d03d4015523408dccf839a1f%7C887bf9ee3c824b88
bcb280d5e169b99b%7C1%7C0%7C638613412589779364%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC
4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C60000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=
CMfcSIcLJohFW3960yrsvndCoD0yqSDtAj6uNgagRUY%3D&reserved=0)
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sdaia-to-unvei
l-key-ai-strategies-and-international-collaborations-at-global-ai-summit-press-c
onference-302241207.html
Contact:
GAINglobalhub@grayling.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142045/5859701
OTS: Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)
significance of the Crown Prince's patronage, the summit's focus areas, and its
anticipated impact on the good of humanity, particularly amid the rapid
development of AI technologies. It will also showcase how AI is driving economic
growth, creating new sectors and industries, and addressing global challenges.
Furthermore, the press conference will spotlight Saudi Arabia's leadership in
promoting responsible AI use and ethics on the international stage, while
addressing both the opportunities and challenges AI presents.
For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit:
https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx (https://na01.safelinks.protection.ou
tlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fglobalaisummit.org%2Fen%2Fdefault.aspx&data=05%7C02
%7Clnhubs%40prnewswire.com%7Ca49e51c8d03d4015523408dccf839a1f%7C887bf9ee3c824b88
bcb280d5e169b99b%7C1%7C0%7C638613412589779364%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC
4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C60000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=
CMfcSIcLJohFW3960yrsvndCoD0yqSDtAj6uNgagRUY%3D&reserved=0)
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sdaia-to-unvei
l-key-ai-strategies-and-international-collaborations-at-global-ai-summit-press-c
onference-302241207.html
Contact:
GAINglobalhub@grayling.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142045/5859701
OTS: Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)
Autor folgen