    Scantox Group acquires Gentronix, a world leader in genetic toxicology

    Ejby, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Today Scantox, together with its majority owner
    Impilo, finalized the acquisition of Gentronix Ltd, a UK based GLP compliant
    genetic toxicology Contract Research Organization ("CRO").

    Gentronix, now integrated into Scantox Group, is well recognized for its
    high-quality genetic toxicology services and strong scientific engagement, with
    an undisputed track record of serving a loyal and broad global customer base.
    With the acquisition of Gentronix, Scantox's service platform expands
    significantly to meet client demands as a market leading CRO to support pre-IND
    enabling studies.

    For 25 years, Gentronix has provided genetic toxicology solutions to the global
    pharma, biotech and agrichem industries; enabling clients to optimize their
    development programs by enabling early identification of genotoxic compounds and
    supporting late-stage development phases with GLP studies. Gentronix offers a
    comprehensive portfolio of screening and regulatory genotoxicity assays and
    services, not least the OECD 488 Big Blue® Transgenic Rodent Mutation assay, as
    one of only three global providers. Further, Gentronix has expertise and
    services within ocular and skin toxicology endpoints.

    Founded in 1999 by Prof. Richard Walmsely, Gentronix is located within the North
    West UK at the Alderley Park and employs close to 70 employees after a
    significant scale-up over the past 5 years.

    "I am thrilled that Scantox Group has been able to partner up with Gentronix.
    Genetic toxicology is a missing link in our portfolio and frequently requested
    by our clients to become a one-stop-shop premier CRO partner. Gentronix´s
    service line, client base, high quality standards and not least people culture
    fits perfectly with our DNA. Our business plan is to continuously expand our
    service portfolio across all sites and add scientific excellence to the Group,"
    says Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox Group.

    Matt Tate, CEO of Gentronix, adds: "Becoming a part of Scantox Group is a
    fantastic next step for Gentronix, opening up unique possibilities for us to
    offer an even greater service portfolio to our clients. As an organization we
    look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues and continuing to support
    the delivery of world-leading contract research services to our customers. There
    is a strong strategic rationale in teaming up with Scantox and we have
    identified multiple commercial synergies".

    Gentronix Ltd will continue to operate under the current company name, expanding
    its service offering within specialist regulatory toxicology. With this
    acquisition the Scantox Group will employ more than 400 people across seven
    European sites offering first in class lead optimization, regulatory toxicology
    and CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing, Controls), formulation and analytical
    services.

    Nicholas Hooge, Partner at Impilo, concludes, "We are thrilled to welcome
    Gentronix into the Scantox group and see significant growth opportunities for
    the combined business going forward. 2024 is in many ways a transformational
    year for Scantox and this acquisition represents another important milestone in
    reaching Scantox' strategic ambitions."

