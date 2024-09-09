Scantox Group acquires Gentronix, a world leader in genetic toxicology

Ejby, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Today Scantox, together with its majority owner

Impilo, finalized the acquisition of Gentronix Ltd, a UK based GLP compliant

genetic toxicology Contract Research Organization ("CRO").



Gentronix, now integrated into Scantox Group, is well recognized for its

high-quality genetic toxicology services and strong scientific engagement, with

an undisputed track record of serving a loyal and broad global customer base.

With the acquisition of Gentronix, Scantox's service platform expands

significantly to meet client demands as a market leading CRO to support pre-IND

enabling studies.





For 25 years, Gentronix has provided genetic toxicology solutions to the globalpharma, biotech and agrichem industries; enabling clients to optimize theirdevelopment programs by enabling early identification of genotoxic compounds andsupporting late-stage development phases with GLP studies. Gentronix offers acomprehensive portfolio of screening and regulatory genotoxicity assays andservices, not least the OECD 488 Big Blue® Transgenic Rodent Mutation assay, asone of only three global providers. Further, Gentronix has expertise andservices within ocular and skin toxicology endpoints.Founded in 1999 by Prof. Richard Walmsely, Gentronix is located within the NorthWest UK at the Alderley Park and employs close to 70 employees after asignificant scale-up over the past 5 years."I am thrilled that Scantox Group has been able to partner up with Gentronix.Genetic toxicology is a missing link in our portfolio and frequently requestedby our clients to become a one-stop-shop premier CRO partner. Gentronix´sservice line, client base, high quality standards and not least people culturefits perfectly with our DNA. Our business plan is to continuously expand ourservice portfolio across all sites and add scientific excellence to the Group,"says Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox Group.Matt Tate, CEO of Gentronix, adds: "Becoming a part of Scantox Group is afantastic next step for Gentronix, opening up unique possibilities for us tooffer an even greater service portfolio to our clients. As an organization welook forward to collaborating with our new colleagues and continuing to supportthe delivery of world-leading contract research services to our customers. Thereis a strong strategic rationale in teaming up with Scantox and we haveidentified multiple commercial synergies".Gentronix Ltd will continue to operate under the current company name, expandingits service offering within specialist regulatory toxicology. With thisacquisition the Scantox Group will employ more than 400 people across sevenEuropean sites offering first in class lead optimization, regulatory toxicologyand CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing, Controls), formulation and analyticalservices.Nicholas Hooge, Partner at Impilo, concludes, "We are thrilled to welcomeGentronix into the Scantox group and see significant growth opportunities forthe combined business going forward. 2024 is in many ways a transformationalyear for Scantox and this acquisition represents another important milestone inreaching Scantox' strategic ambitions."For further information:Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox, jln@scantox.comMatt Tate, Managing Director of Gentronix, part of Scantox Group,matthew.tate@gentronix.co.uk