Scantox Group acquires Gentronix, a world leader in genetic toxicology
Ejby, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Today Scantox, together with its majority owner
Impilo, finalized the acquisition of Gentronix Ltd, a UK based GLP compliant
genetic toxicology Contract Research Organization ("CRO").
Gentronix, now integrated into Scantox Group, is well recognized for its
high-quality genetic toxicology services and strong scientific engagement, with
an undisputed track record of serving a loyal and broad global customer base.
With the acquisition of Gentronix, Scantox's service platform expands
significantly to meet client demands as a market leading CRO to support pre-IND
enabling studies.
For 25 years, Gentronix has provided genetic toxicology solutions to the global
pharma, biotech and agrichem industries; enabling clients to optimize their
development programs by enabling early identification of genotoxic compounds and
supporting late-stage development phases with GLP studies. Gentronix offers a
comprehensive portfolio of screening and regulatory genotoxicity assays and
services, not least the OECD 488 Big Blue® Transgenic Rodent Mutation assay, as
one of only three global providers. Further, Gentronix has expertise and
services within ocular and skin toxicology endpoints.
Founded in 1999 by Prof. Richard Walmsely, Gentronix is located within the North
West UK at the Alderley Park and employs close to 70 employees after a
significant scale-up over the past 5 years.
"I am thrilled that Scantox Group has been able to partner up with Gentronix.
Genetic toxicology is a missing link in our portfolio and frequently requested
by our clients to become a one-stop-shop premier CRO partner. Gentronix´s
service line, client base, high quality standards and not least people culture
fits perfectly with our DNA. Our business plan is to continuously expand our
service portfolio across all sites and add scientific excellence to the Group,"
says Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox Group.
Matt Tate, CEO of Gentronix, adds: "Becoming a part of Scantox Group is a
fantastic next step for Gentronix, opening up unique possibilities for us to
offer an even greater service portfolio to our clients. As an organization we
look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues and continuing to support
the delivery of world-leading contract research services to our customers. There
is a strong strategic rationale in teaming up with Scantox and we have
identified multiple commercial synergies".
Gentronix Ltd will continue to operate under the current company name, expanding
its service offering within specialist regulatory toxicology. With this
acquisition the Scantox Group will employ more than 400 people across seven
European sites offering first in class lead optimization, regulatory toxicology
and CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing, Controls), formulation and analytical
services.
Nicholas Hooge, Partner at Impilo, concludes, "We are thrilled to welcome
Gentronix into the Scantox group and see significant growth opportunities for
the combined business going forward. 2024 is in many ways a transformational
year for Scantox and this acquisition represents another important milestone in
reaching Scantox' strategic ambitions."
For further information:
Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox, jln@scantox.com
Matt Tate, Managing Director of Gentronix, part of Scantox Group,
matthew.tate@gentronix.co.uk
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494840/Scantox_Gentronix_Logo.jpg
View original content to download
multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scantox-group-acquires-gen
tronix-a-world-leader-in-genetic-toxicology-302240514.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174101/5860117
OTS: Scantox A/S
