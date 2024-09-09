Saudi Arabia's landmark Global AI Summit to address harnessing AI for the good of humanity

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - Ahead of the Global AI Summit (GAIN)

this week, H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, Chairman of the Saudi Data and

AI Authority (SDAIA), gave a preview of Saudi Arabia's landmark AI event, which

will address the Now, Next and Never for this rapidly evolving technology.



In a press conference at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center,

H.E. revealed that the third edition of the summit will tackle pressing

challenges in AI development, ensuring that its potential is fully realized for

the benefit of all. GAIN will address issues such as human capacities, technical

infrastructure, ethics, bias and fairness, national security, information

security, and the economic and social impacts of AI.





The event will feature over 450 speakers from more than 100 countries, and host150 sessions. It will revolve around the latest generative AI technologies andalgorithms, the applications of big data and how to invest in it across variousfields, building technical human capacities, and addressing the needs andinfrastructure requirements for AI and technology, as well as AI ethics andgovernance.It will also witness the launch of over 25 local and global initiatives, thesigning of more than 70 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), aswell as events such as the International AI Olympiad, an AI competition withparticipation from 25 countries. It will additionally feature an internationalconsultation session on AI governance in partnership with the United Nations andICESCO.The Summit is being hosted by SDAIA, one of the leading entities that integratesdata management and AI technologies. It aligns with the aspirations of His RoyalHighness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, PrimeMinister, and Chairman of the SDAIA Board of Directors, in placing Saudi Arabiaat the forefront of countries leading AI innovation and achieving the goals ofVision 2030.H.E. Dr. Alghamdi stated:"The Global AI Summit, from its first edition in 2020 to the second in 2022, andnow the third edition, showcases the flourishing progress and remarkabletechnological advancements of Saudi Arabia. It is a testament to the Kingdom'sactive contribution in leveraging AI technologies for the good of humanity andsupporting efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals locally andglobally."H.E. Dr. Esam Alwagait, Director of the National Information Center, noted thatAI's contribution to the global economy is expected to reach $15 trillion, withthe AI market projected to grow to $1 trillion by the end of this decade. Healso pointed to the critical importance of AI to business. Reports by globalconsultancies like McKinsey have noted that organizations utilizing AI toanalyze data and make decisions have reduced their operating costs by 20-25%.Dr Yaser Al-Onaizan, CEO of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence(NCAI) at SDAIA, also said:"This summit highlights the importance of these advanced technologies from asocietal perspective, focusing on their significance for humanity. Given therapid developments in data and AI technologies that are impacting all aspects ofhuman life, becoming an integral part of it, it was crucial to address this."