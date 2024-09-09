Major Incident Rocks Armacell’s Cheonan Armagel Plant
On September 7, 2024, a devastating fire and explosion rocked Armacell's Cheonan Armagel Plant, causing extensive damage and halting operations. One operator was seriously injured and is now recovering in the hospital.
- A fire and explosion occurred at Armacell's Cheonan Armagel Plant on September 7, 2024, causing significant damage and halting operations.
- One operator was seriously injured and is currently recovering in the hospital after receiving immediate medical attention.
- Armacell prioritizes the safety and well-being of employees, contractors, and the local community, and has activated emergency protocols.
- An investigation team is on-site, collaborating with authorities to determine the cause of the incident, while safety remains a top priority.
- Although Armagel operations are suspended, the elastomeric plant in Armacell Korea continues to operate normally.
- Updates will be provided as more information becomes available, and Armacell will engage with Armagel customers regarding supply issues.
