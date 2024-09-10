    checkAd
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys and Proximus Group Strengthen their Strategic Collaboration

    Brussels and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To unlock new business
    opportunities and enhance customer experience, this collaboration will leverage
    Proximus Group's DI and CPaaS solutions.

    Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
    digital services and consulting, and Proximus Group, Belgium's leading digital
    services and communication solutions provider, today announced a strategic
    collaboration to help unlock new business opportunities.

    The new strategic collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that
    will use best-in-class products of Proximus' International affiliates, including
    Route Mobile's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign's
    Digital Identity (DI) solutions. This combined with Infosys digital services
    will drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital
    assistants for their customers. The collaboration will enhance digital security
    by providing robust DI and fraud protection solutions, ensuring trusted
    communication online.

    Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, said , "We are
    delighted to strengthen our long-standing collaboration with Infosys. By
    leveraging Infosys' global reach and our expertise in CPaaS and DI Solutions,
    the collaboration will drive innovation and deliver superior customer
    experiences for our joint customers. We are confident that our mutual deep
    expertise and proven track record will be instrumental in this two-way
    partnership."

    Rajdip Gupta, Route Mobile CEO, said , "I'm enthusiastic about this partnership.
    Combining Route Mobile's product leadership in CPaaS with Infosys' excellence in
    digital services, is bound to make a difference for customers. It also proves
    that Proximus Group is on track to realize its international growth ambition and
    is unlocking significant synergies through collaboration of its international
    affiliates BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile."

    Christophe Van de Weyer, Telesign CEO, said, " We all know digital fraud is on
    the rise. This partnership with Infosys will make it easier for enterprises to
    integrate our digital identity portfolio into their fraud prevention and
    engagement platforms to deliver the highest levels of trust to their end users.
    It supports Proximus Group's ambition to become the worldwide leader in digital
    communications by enabling trustworthy engagements globally."

    Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President - Communication, Media and Technology
    (Americas & Europe) at Infosys, said , "We are excited to build upon our
    long-standing relationship with Proximus through this expanded collaboration.
    Infosys' strong capabilities in digital services combined with Proximus Group's
    Seite 1 von 3


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infosys and Proximus Group Strengthen their Strategic Collaboration To unlock new business opportunities and enhance customer experience, this collaboration will leverage Proximus Group's DI and CPaaS solutions. Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and …