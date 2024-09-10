Infosys and Proximus Group Strengthen their Strategic Collaboration

Brussels and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To unlock new business

opportunities and enhance customer experience, this collaboration will leverage

Proximus Group's DI and CPaaS solutions.



Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation

digital services and consulting, and Proximus Group, Belgium's leading digital

services and communication solutions provider, today announced a strategic

collaboration to help unlock new business opportunities.





The new strategic collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach thatwill use best-in-class products of Proximus' International affiliates, includingRoute Mobile's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign'sDigital Identity (DI) solutions. This combined with Infosys digital serviceswill drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digitalassistants for their customers. The collaboration will enhance digital securityby providing robust DI and fraud protection solutions, ensuring trustedcommunication online.Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, said , "We aredelighted to strengthen our long-standing collaboration with Infosys. Byleveraging Infosys' global reach and our expertise in CPaaS and DI Solutions,the collaboration will drive innovation and deliver superior customerexperiences for our joint customers. We are confident that our mutual deepexpertise and proven track record will be instrumental in this two-waypartnership."Rajdip Gupta, Route Mobile CEO, said , "I'm enthusiastic about this partnership.Combining Route Mobile's product leadership in CPaaS with Infosys' excellence indigital services, is bound to make a difference for customers. It also provesthat Proximus Group is on track to realize its international growth ambition andis unlocking significant synergies through collaboration of its internationalaffiliates BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile."Christophe Van de Weyer, Telesign CEO, said, " We all know digital fraud is onthe rise. This partnership with Infosys will make it easier for enterprises tointegrate our digital identity portfolio into their fraud prevention andengagement platforms to deliver the highest levels of trust to their end users.It supports Proximus Group's ambition to become the worldwide leader in digitalcommunications by enabling trustworthy engagements globally."Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President - Communication, Media and Technology(Americas & Europe) at Infosys, said , "We are excited to build upon ourlong-standing relationship with Proximus through this expanded collaboration.Infosys' strong capabilities in digital services combined with Proximus Group's