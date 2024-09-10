Infosys and Proximus Group Strengthen their Strategic Collaboration
Brussels and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To unlock new business
opportunities and enhance customer experience, this collaboration will leverage
Proximus Group's DI and CPaaS solutions.
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, and Proximus Group, Belgium's leading digital
services and communication solutions provider, today announced a strategic
collaboration to help unlock new business opportunities.
The new strategic collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that
will use best-in-class products of Proximus' International affiliates, including
Route Mobile's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign's
Digital Identity (DI) solutions. This combined with Infosys digital services
will drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital
assistants for their customers. The collaboration will enhance digital security
by providing robust DI and fraud protection solutions, ensuring trusted
communication online.
Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, said , "We are
delighted to strengthen our long-standing collaboration with Infosys. By
leveraging Infosys' global reach and our expertise in CPaaS and DI Solutions,
the collaboration will drive innovation and deliver superior customer
experiences for our joint customers. We are confident that our mutual deep
expertise and proven track record will be instrumental in this two-way
partnership."
Rajdip Gupta, Route Mobile CEO, said , "I'm enthusiastic about this partnership.
Combining Route Mobile's product leadership in CPaaS with Infosys' excellence in
digital services, is bound to make a difference for customers. It also proves
that Proximus Group is on track to realize its international growth ambition and
is unlocking significant synergies through collaboration of its international
affiliates BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile."
Christophe Van de Weyer, Telesign CEO, said, " We all know digital fraud is on
the rise. This partnership with Infosys will make it easier for enterprises to
integrate our digital identity portfolio into their fraud prevention and
engagement platforms to deliver the highest levels of trust to their end users.
It supports Proximus Group's ambition to become the worldwide leader in digital
communications by enabling trustworthy engagements globally."
Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President - Communication, Media and Technology
(Americas & Europe) at Infosys, said , "We are excited to build upon our
long-standing relationship with Proximus through this expanded collaboration.
Infosys' strong capabilities in digital services combined with Proximus Group's
