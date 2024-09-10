JOST Werke Unveils Bold Growth Strategy and Ambitious 2030 Goals
JOST is on a mission to become the leading global supplier for commercial vehicles by 2030, targeting over EUR 2 billion in sales and a robust EBIT margin. Key growth drivers and financial targets set the stage for this ambitious journey.
- JOST aims to be the No. 1 supplier for on- and off-highway commercial vehicles worldwide by 2030.
- Sales target of more than EUR 2 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7% from EUR 1.2 billion in 2023.
- Strategic corridor for adjusted EBIT margin raised to 10.0% to 12.0% (previously 10.0% to 11.5%).
- Adjusted EPS expected to grow faster than sales, reaching EUR 10 per share by 2030 (2023: EUR 6.24).
- Key growth drivers include technological developments, higher sales per customer, geographical expansion, market share gains, and growing share of services.
- Financial targets include leverage corridor of 1.0x to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA, ROCE of 18% or higher, and maintaining capex to sales ratio within 2.4% to 2.7%.
