JOST Werke Unveils Bold Growth Strategy and Ambitious 2030 Goals

JOST aims to be the No. 1 supplier for on- and off-highway commercial vehicles worldwide by 2030.

Sales target of more than EUR 2 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7% from EUR 1.2 billion in 2023.

Strategic corridor for adjusted EBIT margin raised to 10.0% to 12.0% (previously 10.0% to 11.5%).

Adjusted EPS expected to grow faster than sales, reaching EUR 10 per share by 2030 (2023: EUR 6.24).

Key growth drivers include technological developments, higher sales per customer, geographical expansion, market share gains, and growing share of services.

Financial targets include leverage corridor of 1.0x to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA, ROCE of 18% or higher, and maintaining capex to sales ratio within 2.4% to 2.7%.

The next important date, Publication of Q3 2024 Interim Report; Q3 2024 Analysts and Investors Conference, at JOST Werke is on 14.11.2024.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 41,30EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.335,90PKT (-0,26 %).





