Commerzbank CEO to Step Down: No Contract Extension Sought

Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof will not seek an extension of his contract, which ends in December 2025.

Knof informed Supervisory Board Chairman Jens Weidmann of his decision, which was met with regret but respect.

The Supervisory Board will begin the search for Knof's successor immediately.

The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 MAR of the EU Regulation.

The next important date, Result Q3 2024, at Commerzbank is on 06.11.2024.

