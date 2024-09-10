    checkAd
    Commerzbank CEO to Step Down: No Contract Extension Sought

    Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof has decided not to extend his contract beyond December 2025, prompting an immediate search for his successor. This decision, shared with Supervisory Board Chairman Jens Weidmann, was met with regret but respect.

    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof will not seek an extension of his contract, which ends in December 2025.
    • Knof informed Supervisory Board Chairman Jens Weidmann of his decision, which was met with regret but respect.
    • The Supervisory Board will begin the search for Knof's successor immediately.
    • The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 MAR of the EU Regulation.
    • The release includes forward-looking statements regarding Commerzbank's future business and financial results.
    • Commerzbank has no obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of the release.

    The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q3 2024" to English is "Result Q3 2024.", at Commerzbank is on 06.11.2024.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 12,595EUR and was down -2,74 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,55 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 18.251,50PKT (-1,39 %).


    Commerzbank

    -3,98 %
    -7,72 %
    +0,36 %
    -19,63 %
    +32,94 %
    +124,72 %
    +118,10 %
    +0,05 %
    -86,50 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100





