Verbio SE Projects Impressive €120M-€160M EBITDA for 2024/25!

Verbio forecasts an EBITDA of EUR 120 million to EUR 160 million for the financial year 2024/25.

The mid-point of this EBITDA range is below market expectations.

Positive effects on earnings are expected from the ramp-up of the plant in Nevada, Iowa, and increased production in South Bend, Indiana.

Biomethane production in Europe is expected to exceed the 1 TWh mark for the first time.

Net debt is expected to increase to a maximum of EUR 190 million due to planned investments in expanding production capacities.

Detailed information on business developments for the financial year 2023/24 will be available in the annual report on Verbio’s website from September 26, 2024.

The next important date, Teleconference, at Verbio is on 26.09.2024.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 15,110EUR and was down -5,56 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,93 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.305,31PKT (-0,49 %).





