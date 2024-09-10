ESPG AG Kicks Off StaRUG Restructuring to Avert Imminent Insolvency
Facing imminent insolvency, ESPG AG has embarked on a restructuring journey under Germany's StaRUG. The plan, involving bondholder concessions and fresh liquidity, aims for court approval by October 2024.
- ESPG AG has initiated a restructuring project under the German StaRUG due to impending insolvency.
- The Management and Supervisory Boards have resolved to file a restructuring plan with the local court.
- The restructuring plan includes a waiver of all claims by bondholders of the 2018/2026 bond in exchange for appropriate compensation.
- The interest payment due on the 2018/2026 bond on October 1, 2024, will be canceled.
- Investors have committed approximately EUR 9.5 million in fresh liquidity to support the company's continued existence, contingent on the restructuring plan's legal effectiveness.
- The company plans to submit the restructuring plan to the court shortly, aiming for its provisions to take effect by the end of October 2024.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.