GAIN Summit 2024 opens its doors

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - Third edition of the Global Artificial

Intelligence Summit begins in Riyadh



AI leaders from around the world have gathered for day one of the Global AI

Summit (GAIN), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) , GAIN 2024

- the third edition of the summit - will explore pivotal themes, such as

Generative AI, AI in urban life, and the ethical governance of AI, ensuring a

comprehensive discussion on the technology's impact on society, business, and

governance.







stages - AI Minds, AI Synergy Sessions, Deep Learning Sessions, and AI Unplugged

Sessions - all hosting panels, roundtable discussions, talks and speeches

simultaneously.



The Global AI Summit (GAIN) will feature over 450 speakers from more than 100

countries, and host 150 sessions to discuss the Now, the Next and the Never for

AI, with over 32,000 delegates expected to attend over the three days.



Top speakers include Cristiano Amon (President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated),

Martin Kon (President & COO Cohere) Nick Studer (President & CEO, Oliver Wyman

Group) and Dr. Marc Raibert (Founder, Boston Dynamics).



GAIN is taking place from today until Thursday 12th September 2024 at the King

Abdulaziz International Convention Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Notes to editors



For more information:



For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit:

https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx

Contact: Media@GlobalAISummit.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502049/SDAIA.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502050/SDAIA.jpg

View original

content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gain-summit-2024-opens-its-do

ors-302244084.html



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142045/5861915

OTS: Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)





