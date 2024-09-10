    checkAd
    GAIN Summit 2024 opens its doors

    Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - Third edition of the Global Artificial
    Intelligence Summit begins in Riyadh

    AI leaders from around the world have gathered for day one of the Global AI
    Summit (GAIN), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) , GAIN 2024
    - the third edition of the summit - will explore pivotal themes, such as
    Generative AI, AI in urban life, and the ethical governance of AI, ensuring a
    comprehensive discussion on the technology's impact on society, business, and
    governance.

    This landmark summit is bringing together the best minds in AI across four
    stages - AI Minds, AI Synergy Sessions, Deep Learning Sessions, and AI Unplugged
    Sessions - all hosting panels, roundtable discussions, talks and speeches
    simultaneously.

    The Global AI Summit (GAIN) will feature over 450 speakers from more than 100
    countries, and host 150 sessions to discuss the Now, the Next and the Never for
    AI, with over 32,000 delegates expected to attend over the three days.

    Top speakers include Cristiano Amon (President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated),
    Martin Kon (President & COO Cohere) Nick Studer (President & CEO, Oliver Wyman
    Group) and Dr. Marc Raibert (Founder, Boston Dynamics).

    GAIN is taking place from today until Thursday 12th September 2024 at the King
    Abdulaziz International Convention Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Notes to editors

    For more information:

    For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit:
    https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx
    Contact: Media@GlobalAISummit.org
    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502049/SDAIA.jpg
    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502050/SDAIA.jpg
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gain-summit-2024-opens-its-do
    ors-302244084.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142045/5861915
    OTS: Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Verfasst von news aktuell
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
