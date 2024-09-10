GAIN Summit 2024 opens its doors
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - Third edition of the Global Artificial
Intelligence Summit begins in Riyadh
AI leaders from around the world have gathered for day one of the Global AI
Summit (GAIN), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) , GAIN 2024
- the third edition of the summit - will explore pivotal themes, such as
Generative AI, AI in urban life, and the ethical governance of AI, ensuring a
comprehensive discussion on the technology's impact on society, business, and
governance.
Intelligence Summit begins in Riyadh
AI leaders from around the world have gathered for day one of the Global AI
Summit (GAIN), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) , GAIN 2024
- the third edition of the summit - will explore pivotal themes, such as
Generative AI, AI in urban life, and the ethical governance of AI, ensuring a
comprehensive discussion on the technology's impact on society, business, and
governance.
AnzeigePräsentiert von
Long
151,81€
1,01
× 14,26
Short
173,83€
1,10
× 13,48
This landmark summit is bringing together the best minds in AI across four
stages - AI Minds, AI Synergy Sessions, Deep Learning Sessions, and AI Unplugged
Sessions - all hosting panels, roundtable discussions, talks and speeches
simultaneously.
The Global AI Summit (GAIN) will feature over 450 speakers from more than 100
countries, and host 150 sessions to discuss the Now, the Next and the Never for
AI, with over 32,000 delegates expected to attend over the three days.
Top speakers include Cristiano Amon (President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated),
Martin Kon (President & COO Cohere) Nick Studer (President & CEO, Oliver Wyman
Group) and Dr. Marc Raibert (Founder, Boston Dynamics).
GAIN is taking place from today until Thursday 12th September 2024 at the King
Abdulaziz International Convention Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Notes to editors
For more information:
For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit:
https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx
Contact: Media@GlobalAISummit.org
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502049/SDAIA.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502050/SDAIA.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gain-summit-2024-opens-its-do
ors-302244084.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142045/5861915
OTS: Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)
stages - AI Minds, AI Synergy Sessions, Deep Learning Sessions, and AI Unplugged
Sessions - all hosting panels, roundtable discussions, talks and speeches
simultaneously.
The Global AI Summit (GAIN) will feature over 450 speakers from more than 100
countries, and host 150 sessions to discuss the Now, the Next and the Never for
AI, with over 32,000 delegates expected to attend over the three days.
Top speakers include Cristiano Amon (President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated),
Martin Kon (President & COO Cohere) Nick Studer (President & CEO, Oliver Wyman
Group) and Dr. Marc Raibert (Founder, Boston Dynamics).
GAIN is taking place from today until Thursday 12th September 2024 at the King
Abdulaziz International Convention Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Notes to editors
For more information:
For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit:
https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx
Contact: Media@GlobalAISummit.org
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502049/SDAIA.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502050/SDAIA.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gain-summit-2024-opens-its-do
ors-302244084.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142045/5861915
OTS: Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)
Autor folgen
2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte