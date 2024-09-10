    checkAd
    ESPG AG Kicks Off StaRUG Restructuring to Avert Imminent Insolvency

    Facing looming insolvency, ESPG AG embarks on a StaRUG restructuring project. Despite a revenue boost to EUR 7.9 million in H1-2024, increased financing costs led to a EUR -4.1 million EBT.

    • ESPG AG launches a restructuring project according to StaRUG due to impending insolvency.
    • Revenue increased to EUR 7.9 million in H1-2024 from EUR 6.3 million in H1-2023.
    • Net operating profit reached EUR 3.5 million, but EBT was negatively impacted by increased financing costs, resulting in EUR -4.1 million.
    • Management Board and Supervisory Board resolved to file a restructuring plan under StaRUG, with investors committing around EUR 9.5 million in fresh liquidity if successful.
    • The restructuring plan aims to stabilize the company's financial situation by the end of October 2024, including a waiver of creditor claims for appropriate compensation.
    • Frank Günther appointed as General Representative and Chief Restructuring Officer to support and implement the StaRUG process.


    Diok RealEstate Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/23

    0,00 %
    -2,32 %
    -17,42 %
    -19,09 %
    -39,28 %
    -58,26 %
    -59,94 %
    -59,95 %
    -60,05 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NBY22WKN:A2NBY2






