ESPG AG Kicks Off StaRUG Restructuring to Avert Imminent Insolvency
Facing looming insolvency, ESPG AG embarks on a StaRUG restructuring project. Despite a revenue boost to EUR 7.9 million in H1-2024, increased financing costs led to a EUR -4.1 million EBT.
- ESPG AG launches a restructuring project according to StaRUG due to impending insolvency.
- Revenue increased to EUR 7.9 million in H1-2024 from EUR 6.3 million in H1-2023.
- Net operating profit reached EUR 3.5 million, but EBT was negatively impacted by increased financing costs, resulting in EUR -4.1 million.
- Management Board and Supervisory Board resolved to file a restructuring plan under StaRUG, with investors committing around EUR 9.5 million in fresh liquidity if successful.
- The restructuring plan aims to stabilize the company's financial situation by the end of October 2024, including a waiver of creditor claims for appropriate compensation.
- Frank Günther appointed as General Representative and Chief Restructuring Officer to support and implement the StaRUG process.
ISIN:DE000A2NBY22WKN:A2NBY2
