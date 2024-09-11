9 0 Kommentare Bystronic Restructures to Enhance Customer Proximity with New Organization

Bystronic AG is set to overhaul its organizational framework, shifting from a regional to a divisional structure to boost customer engagement and cut fixed costs. This change, effective October 1, 2024, will streamline the Executive Board to four members and consolidate the company's expertise in machinery, automation, and software. The goal is to solidify Bystronic's position as a comprehensive solutions provider while achieving significant annual savings and maintaining profitability. Despite the restructuring, Bystronic reaffirms its commitment to its Niederönz location in Switzerland.

