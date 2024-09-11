Bystronic Restructures to Enhance Customer Proximity with New Organization
Bystronic AG is set to overhaul its organizational framework, shifting from a regional to a divisional structure to boost customer engagement and cut fixed costs. This change, effective October 1, 2024, will streamline the Executive Board to four members and consolidate the company's expertise in machinery, automation, and software. The goal is to solidify Bystronic's position as a comprehensive solutions provider while achieving significant annual savings and maintaining profitability. Despite the restructuring, Bystronic reaffirms its commitment to its Niederönz location in Switzerland.
- Bystronic AG is restructuring its organizational structure to improve customer proximity and reduce fixed costs.
- The company is transitioning from a regional to a divisional structure, reducing the Executive Board to four members effective October 1, 2024.
- Bystronic will consolidate its competencies in machinery, automation, and software to enhance its full solutions provider status.
- The restructuring aims to achieve annualized savings in the mid double-digit million range while ensuring profitability throughout the economic cycle.
- One-time costs associated with the restructuring are expected to be in the low double-digit million range.
- Bystronic remains committed to its Niederönz location in Switzerland, which is noted for its efficient production capabilities.
