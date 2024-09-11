    checkAd
    Eleving Group Plans IPO, Lists 9.50% Corporate Bond on Nasdaq Riga & Frankfurt

    Eleving Group is gearing up for a significant milestone by planning an IPO on the Nasdaq Riga and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The proceeds will fuel business expansion, new product launches, and debt reduction.

    • Eleving Group plans to list on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange’s Baltic Main List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s regulated market (Prime Standard).
    • The IPO will consist of new shares issuance and a potential sale of existing shares as an upsize option.
    • Net proceeds from the IPO will be used for business development, launching new products, opening new markets, and paying down existing debt.
    • The IPO will include a public offer to retail investors in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Germany, and a private placement to qualified investors in selected EEA member states.
    • Eleving Group has appointed AS LHV Pank as the Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, with several other banks and financial institutions as joint bookrunners and sales agents.
    • Eleving Group aims to provide semi-annual dividends with a targeted payout ratio of over 50%, and the funds raised will be used to scale up the business and develop new products.

