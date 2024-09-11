Eleving Group Plans IPO, Lists 9.50% Corporate Bond on Nasdaq Riga & Frankfurt
Eleving Group is gearing up for a significant milestone by planning an IPO on the Nasdaq Riga and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The proceeds will fuel business expansion, new product launches, and debt reduction.
- Eleving Group plans to list on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange’s Baltic Main List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s regulated market (Prime Standard).
- The IPO will consist of new shares issuance and a potential sale of existing shares as an upsize option.
- Net proceeds from the IPO will be used for business development, launching new products, opening new markets, and paying down existing debt.
- The IPO will include a public offer to retail investors in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Germany, and a private placement to qualified investors in selected EEA member states.
- Eleving Group has appointed AS LHV Pank as the Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, with several other banks and financial institutions as joint bookrunners and sales agents.
- Eleving Group aims to provide semi-annual dividends with a targeted payout ratio of over 50%, and the funds raised will be used to scale up the business and develop new products.
The price of Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 97,75EUR and was up +2,18 % compared with the
previous day.
0,00 %
0,00 %
-1,02 %
+2,11 %
+13,78 %
-3,96 %
-3,96 %
-3,96 %
-3,96 %
ISIN:XS2393240887WKN:A3KXK8
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.