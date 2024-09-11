The Platform Group AG Expands Forestry & Gardening Tech Business
The Platform Group AG has solidified its dominance in the tech and machinery sectors by fully acquiring Simon-Profi-Technik GmbH and Motorprofi.com. This strategic move follows the recent acquisition of Angermeier Garten- und Forsttechnik.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has increased its stake in Simon-Profi-Technik GmbH and the Motorprofi.com platform to 100%.
- The acquisition of Angermeier Garten- und Forsttechnik by Simon-Profi-Technik GmbH was completed in September 2024.
- The main partners of the Motorprofi platform include Stihl, Husqvarna, Honda, Stiga, Makita, and Sabo.
- The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 22 sectors, including furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion.
- The company has made over 25 investments and acquisitions since 2020, with pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.6 million in 2023.
- The Platform Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has 16 locations across Europe.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,5600EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous
day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,5800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.
+0,70 %
-1,15 %
-2,05 %
-14,20 %
+23,28 %
-60,64 %
-70,81 %
-70,81 %
-69,03 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte