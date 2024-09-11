The Platform Group AG Expands Forestry & Gardening Tech Business

The Platform Group AG has increased its stake in Simon-Profi-Technik GmbH and the Motorprofi.com platform to 100%.

The acquisition of Angermeier Garten- und Forsttechnik by Simon-Profi-Technik GmbH was completed in September 2024.

The main partners of the Motorprofi platform include Stihl, Husqvarna, Honda, Stiga, Makita, and Sabo.

The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 22 sectors, including furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion.

The company has made over 25 investments and acquisitions since 2020, with pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.6 million in 2023.

The Platform Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has 16 locations across Europe.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,5600EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,5800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.





