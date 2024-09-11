6 Karlsberg 29 Bds: Karlsberg Brewery Unveils Impressive 2024 Half-Year Results
In the first half of 2024, Karlsberg Brewery faced a revenue dip of EUR 1.4 million, bringing the total to EUR 76.9 million. Despite challenges, the company invested in sustainability and upheld market shares.
- Karlsberg Brauerei's gross revenue fell by EUR 1.4 million (-1.8%) to EUR 76.9 million in the first half of 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA operating result slightly decreased to EUR 9.2 million from EUR 10.3 million the previous year.
- Domestic beverage gross revenue in Germany fell by EUR 0.8 million (-1.3%) to EUR 62.4 million, while international revenue remained stable at EUR 11.4 million.
- Despite bad weather, Karlsberg and MiXery maintained market shares; Karlsberg saw a 1.1% increase in gross revenue, and draft beer revenue rose by 4.8%.
- Investments were made in bottling and laboratory technology at the Homburg site to reduce water consumption and CO2 emissions.
- Management confirms revenue and earnings forecast for 2024, expecting slight revenue growth and a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year.
The price of 6 Karlsberg 29 Bds at the time of the news was 105,43EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-0,10 %
+0,05 %
-0,52 %
-0,85 %
+2,74 %
ISIN:NO0013168005WKN:A3825C
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.